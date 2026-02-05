Mumbai Fraud: Fake Chartered Accountant Dupes 31-Year-Old Mulund Businessman Of ₹1.58 Crore In GST Scam; Case Registered

Mulund Police investigate a major GST fraud case involving a man posing as a Chartered Accountant who allegedly siphoned off over ₹1.5 crore | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 05: A major GST fraud case has surfaced in Mulund, where a man posing as a Chartered Accountant allegedly cheated a businessman of Rs 1.58 crore by collecting money meant for GST payments and misappropriating it.

Mulund Police have registered a case against the accused, Lallan Singh, along with his wife Sushma Angrakh, daughter Jyoti Angrakh, and daughter-in-law Swati Angrakh.

Businessman’s complaint

According to the FIR, the complainant, S.K. Najbul, 31, a resident of Mulund (West), runs S.K. Najbul Construction, a company engaged in safety-related construction work on buildings. Najbul started his business in Mumbai in January 2023. While renting a house in Mulund, the landlord introduced him to Lallan Singh for preparing the rental agreement.

Singh, who operates a shop near the Mulund Court dealing in property transactions, document work and xerox services, claimed to be a Chartered Accountant and assured Najbul that he could obtain a GST registration and handle GST filings.

Singh prepared the rent agreement and provided Najbul with a GST number. The shop was reportedly managed by Singh, his wife and daughter-in-law.

GST payments transferred

Between 2022 and 2023, Najbul was required to pay GST of Rs 27,673, which he transferred online to Singh’s bank account as instructed. Thereafter, Najbul regularly transferred GST amounts to Singh for timely payments.

On November 15, 2024, Najbul transferred Rs 8.90 lakh to Singh’s account for October 2024 GST dues. Soon after, Najbul received Rs 24.87 lakh as payment from a client company. When he attempted to contact Singh, all three of Singh’s mobile phones were switched off.

Upon calling the office number, Singh’s wife informed him that Singh had gone to Dubai for work and asked him to continue transferring GST payments as usual.

New bank account opened

In March 2025, Singh’s daughter-in-law Swati contacted Najbul, stating that a new Axis Bank account had been opened due to transaction issues, as Singh was allegedly abroad. From February 2025 onwards, Najbul began transferring GST amounts to the new account.

In May 2025, when Swati stopped responding to calls regarding April GST payments, Najbul personally visited an Axis Bank branch in Hyderabad and deposited Rs 18.55 lakh directly. Later, Sushma apologised and requested that GST transactions be continued through them.

Discrepancies detected

However, discrepancies surfaced in August 2025 when Najbul was told to pay Rs 13.95 lakh for July GST, while an internal accounts check revealed the actual liability was only Rs 9.64 lakh.

Though the accused later admitted the error, Najbul subsequently discovered that most GST payments had never been deposited with the authorities.

On August 26, 2025, when Najbul visited the accused’s office, he was allegedly informed that Lallan Singh was in jail. Investigations revealed that Najbul had transferred around Rs 1.73 crore to the accused family for GST payments, of which only Rs 14.86 lakh had actually been paid. The remaining amount was allegedly siphoned off.

Case registered

Based on Najbul’s complaint, the Mulund Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and initiated further investigation.

