 Palghar News: ₹1,000 Crore Land Scam Unearthed As Prominent Developers And Revenue Officials Booked In Naigaon
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar News: ₹1,000 Crore Land Scam Unearthed As Prominent Developers And Revenue Officials Booked In Naigaon

Palghar News: ₹1,000 Crore Land Scam Unearthed As Prominent Developers And Revenue Officials Booked In Naigaon

A massive ₹1,000 crore land scam has surfaced in Tivri, Palghar, where developers and revenue officials allegedly forged documents to illegally sell over 65 acres of land. The Naigaon Police registered multiple cases, with the investigation now handed to the Crime Branch Anti-Extortion Cell due to the scale of the fraud.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Investigators scrutinise forged land documents as police probe a massive real estate fraud in the Naigaon area of Palghar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Vasai, Feb 05: A massive land scam valued at over ₹1,000 crore has come to light in the Tivri area of Palghar district. Following the discovery, the Naigaon Police have registered cases against several high-profile individuals, including prominent developers and officials from the Revenue Department.

Complaint filed by developer

The complaint was lodged by Shankarrao Ambrushi Borkar (66), Director of Dhanashree Developers Pvt. Ltd. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused, Hemant Patil and Dharmesh Shah, allegedly gained the complainant’s trust starting in 2008. The duo is accused of forging documents to illegally sell 65.33 acres of land in Mauje Tivri, Naigaon (East).

Alleged misuse of power of attorney

FPJ Shorts
France Demographic Crisis: Birth Rate Hits Post-World War II Low As Government Unveils Major Fertility Plan
France Demographic Crisis: Birth Rate Hits Post-World War II Low As Government Unveils Major Fertility Plan
VIDEO: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium Lights Up For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of IND Vs USA Clash
VIDEO: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium Lights Up For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of IND Vs USA Clash
Palghar News: ₹1,000 Crore Land Scam Unearthed As Prominent Developers And Revenue Officials Booked In Naigaon
Palghar News: ₹1,000 Crore Land Scam Unearthed As Prominent Developers And Revenue Officials Booked In Naigaon
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: RCB Need To Break Major Record To Win Second WPL Title
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: RCB Need To Break Major Record To Win Second WPL Title

Despite the existence of valid 7/12 extracts and registered sale deeds, the accused allegedly used expired and cancelled power of attorney documents to facilitate the sales. Large tracts of land across various survey numbers were transferred to companies named DDPL Global Pvt. Ltd. and Unicorn Inca & Estate Pvt. Ltd. without the complainant’s consent.

Revenue officials under scanner

The scam highlights a significant lapse and alleged collusion within the government machinery. Then officials of the Vasai-2 Registrar Office, the tehsildar and talathis of the region are accused of violating revenue regulations to assist the primary accused in executing the fraudulent registrations.

FIR registered, probe transferred

On February 4, 2026, the Naigaon Police officially booked Hemant Patil, Dharmesh Shah, Deepak Khochare, Machhindra Bhoir and others. The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, specifically Sections 318(4), 316(2), 338 and 34.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Palghar: 24-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹1.41 Lakh To Fake Religious Ritual Scam Found On Instagram
article-image

Given the magnitude of the fraud, the Police Commissioner’s office has transferred the investigation to the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch. As the probe deepens, several high-profile figures in the real estate and administrative sectors are expected to come under intense scrutiny.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium Lights Up For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of IND...
VIDEO: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium Lights Up For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of IND...
Palghar News: ₹1,000 Crore Land Scam Unearthed As Prominent Developers And Revenue Officials...
Palghar News: ₹1,000 Crore Land Scam Unearthed As Prominent Developers And Revenue Officials...
‘Straight Out Of An ’80s Movie': Dale Steyn Describes Mumbai’s Iconic Cafe Leopold Experience,...
‘Straight Out Of An ’80s Movie': Dale Steyn Describes Mumbai’s Iconic Cafe Leopold Experience,...
From Partition Barracks To Skyscrapers: The Rebuilding Of A Sindhi Sanctuary In Mahim
From Partition Barracks To Skyscrapers: The Rebuilding Of A Sindhi Sanctuary In Mahim
Mumbai News: Shop Fire In Andheri East Guts Vehicle, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Shop Fire In Andheri East Guts Vehicle, No Injuries Reported