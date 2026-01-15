Palghar: 24-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹1.41 Lakh To Fake Religious Ritual Scam Found On Instagram | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 24-year-old woman from Palghar was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.41 lakh by a scammer who promised to cure her father’s life-threatening disease through a special religious ritual advertised on Instagram.

The victim’s father has been battling a serious illness for over a decade. While scrolling through Instagram a few days ago, the woman came across a reel claiming that a particular religious ritual could resolve all problems, including health issues.

She contacted the number provided in the reel. The scammer assured her the ritual would cure ailments, but it required money. Over the next few days, she transferred Rs 1.41 lakh. After receiving the money, the fraudster began giving evasive replies. When her father questioned the transfers, she revealed the entire episode.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/