Mumbai News: Shop Fire In Andheri East Guts Vehicle, No Injuries Reported

Shop Fire In Andheri East Guts Vehicle, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a shop at Aghadi Nagar Colony in Andheri East on Thursday morning, gutting the shop and a parked vehicle. The blaze was brought under control within an hour, and no injuries were reported.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Disaster Management Cell, the fire erupted at around 11.37 am at a shop located opposite Ambika Towers, Aghadi Nagar Colony, Pump House, Jijamata Marg. Vehicles parked near the shop were also damaged in the incident.

Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and successfully extinguished the fire by 12.16 pm. Fire officials confirmed that no casualties were reported. “The exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after an investigation,” said an official.

