Ex-servicemen To Lead Self-Defence And Military Training For Schoolgirls Under ‘Nation First’ Campaign

Under the ‘Nation First’ campaign, the School Education Department has entrusted nearly 10,000 ex-servicemen with the responsibility of imparting self-defence and basic military training to girl students in 21,279 schools across Maharashtra.

Thousands of girl students in districts including Thane are expected to benefit from the initiative. Education officials believe that learning from ex-servicemen will instil courage, self-reliance and national pride among students, helping them face social challenges with confidence.

The initiative aims to strengthen discipline, confidence and patriotism among students through direct interaction with former members of the armed forces. The training programme began on January 15, and will continue till March 20, covering a structured module of 67 sessions.

Military Discipline and National Values

Ex-servicemen, along with NCC, Scout and Guide cadets, will train students in military discipline, parade drills, marching, and the fundamentals of national defence. Students will also be introduced to the functioning and responsibilities of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Officials said the involvement of ex-servicemen would provide students with real-life exposure to discipline, leadership and service to the nation, making the programme more impactful.

Comprehensive Training Framework

Apart from self-defence techniques and martial arts, the curriculum includes yoga, mental conditioning and decision-making skills. Equal emphasis has been placed on mental health and physical fitness, ensuring holistic development of students.

The Maharashtra State Primary Education Council is coordinating the programme, with support from non-governmental organisations.

