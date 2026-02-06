 'Thu Hai Tum Par': MP Teacher Abandons Elderly Mother At Station; Heartbreaking Video Of Distressed Woman Triggers Concern Online- Watch
A viral video from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, shows an 80-year-old woman crying alone at a busy bus stand, allegedly abandoned by her family after a dispute. The distressed visuals sparked widespread outrage online, with users demanding accountability and stricter enforcement of senior citizen protection laws, highlighting growing concerns over elder neglect and abandonment in India

Ameesha SUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:59 PM IST
A heartbreaking video from Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh has ignited widespread anger and emotional reactions online after it showed an elderly woman sitting alone, visibly distressed, at a crowded bus terminal. The 80-year-old woman is seen sobbing and seeking help from strangers, leading to allegations that she was abandoned by her own family.

The clip, which rapidly gained traction across social media platforms, has drawn attention to the growing concern of elder neglect in India.

Claims of family dispute and abandonment

According to details circulating alongside the viral footage, the woman was allegedly left behind following a disagreement within her family. In the video, the man filming identifies her as the mother of a schoolteacher, claiming that family tensions led to her abandonment at the bus stand.

He states that the elderly woman was mistreated and forced to leave her home, adding that she was attempting to travel to her daughter’s residence. These claims, however, remain unverified by authorities.

Scenes of helplessness move viewers

The visuals show the woman sitting among her belongings, overwhelmed and emotionally broken, in the middle of a busy public space. Passersby can be seen pausing in concern, while her fragile condition and tears have struck a chord with viewers nationwide.

Many netizens expressed shock and sorrow, questioning how a parent could be left alone at such an advanced age. The video has sparked a wave of empathy, anger, and calls for intervention.

Public reaction and demand for accountability

As the footage circulated widely, social media users strongly condemned the alleged neglect and demanded action against those responsible. Several people highlighted that cases of elderly abandonment are increasing and urged local authorities to ensure stricter enforcement of senior citizen protection laws.

India’s Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, legally obligates children to care for their aging parents. Violations can attract penalties, fines, or imprisonment, yet such incidents continue to surface, raising questions about awareness and enforcement.

Authorities urged to investigate

Following public outrage, many have called upon district officials and social welfare departments to verify the incident and provide immediate assistance to the elderly woman. Advocacy groups have also emphasized the need for stronger community monitoring systems to prevent similar situations.

The disturbing incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by senior citizens and highlights the urgent need for societal responsibility, empathy, and institutional support to protect the elderly.

