'Never Imagined Coming Unarmed': Ex-Army Officer’s Return To Kashmir's Shopian Without Weapons Sparks Hope & Pride Online

A retired Indian Army brigadier has struck an emotional chord on social media after sharing his powerful experience of returning to Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir, this time not as a soldier, but as a tourist. Brigadier Deep Bhagat (Retd.), who served in the Army for nearly 30 years, posted a video on Instagram describing how unimaginable such a peaceful visit once seemed during his active service years.

Shopian, once known for militant violence and intense counter-terror operations, is now witnessing growing tourism and calm, reflecting the significant transformation the region has undergone over the past two decades.

“Never thought i’d see this day”

In the viral clip, Brigadier Bhagat expresses disbelief at being able to travel freely through the area without weapons or security. Recalling his time in uniform, he said that officers who fought militancy in the 1990s and early 2000s could never have imagined returning unarmed to the same terrain.

He described the visit as deeply emotional, explaining that two decades ago he operated in the region in full combat gear, whereas recently he returned on a motorcycle as a civilian, welcomed warmly by locals and greeted by peaceful surroundings.

Calling it a moment of pride and hope, he highlighted how drastically life in Kashmir has changed, especially in districts that were once flashpoints of insurgency.

Shopian’s transformation reflects changing Kashmir

Once a hotspot of unrest, Shopian has gradually emerged as a tranquil town known for its apple orchards and scenic beauty. Increased security stability, infrastructure development, and tourism promotion have helped reshape public perception of the region.

Travelers now visit areas such as Shopian, Aharbal, and Yousmarg for their untouched landscapes, waterfalls, and cultural charm. Several recent reports have pointed to rising tourist footfall across Kashmir, signaling growing confidence in safety and accessibility.

Comments

Social media reacts

Brigadier Bhagat’s video has crossed 4.4 lakh views and continues to receive heartfelt responses. Many users thanked him and other armed forces personnel for their sacrifices, while others shared their own travel experiences in the region, calling it safe, serene, and breathtakingly beautiful.

One user said, "We, along with two other couple friends, went on a bike ride in February 2024 to some offbeat places in Kashmir like Shopian, Aharbal, and Yousmarg. Trust me, it’s safe and incredibly beautiful

Shopian the apple city of India."

Messages praising the Indian Army, particularly the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Forces units, poured in, acknowledging their role in restoring stability in Kashmir.