‘Maharashtra Blesses Mahayuti Again’: PM Modi After Alliance Sweeps Zilla Parishad Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Image

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the highest number of seats in the state’s Zilla Parishad elections. A total of 225 BJP members have been elected, followed by 172 members from Ajit Pawar’s NCP. Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena has secured 162 seats, while 55 members from the Congress have won.

Prime Minister Modi took to X to react to the sweeping victory of the Mahayuti alliance in the Zilla Parishad polls. “Once again, Maharashtra blesses BJP and Mahayuti! After the resounding success of the BJP and Mahayuti in the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council elections, the people of Maharashtra have given a strong mandate to us in the Zilla Parishad elections,” he said.

“It is clear that across rural and urban Maharashtra, the people of the state want good governance and an alliance which works in the spirit of the state’s glorious culture. I express gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra,” he added.

Lauding ground-level workers, PM Modi said, “My compliments to every worker of the Mahayuti for working tirelessly on the ground and elaborating on the solid track record of the Maharashtra Government as well as NDA’s vision for good governance.”

Voting was conducted on Saturday in Maharashtra for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis, including those in Konkan, Western Maharashtra, and the Latur, Dharashiv, and Parbhani districts of Marathwada.

The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad elections began at 10:00 am on Monday, February 9, at the respective counting centres. When the polls concluded on Saturday, February 7, the state recorded a robust final voter turnout of 68.28 per cent. However, this average masks significant variations in regional enthusiasm.