Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Election Results: Taluka-Wise Full List Of Winners

Pune Zilla Parishad Building | File Image

Pune: The election results for the Pune Zilla Parishad polls were announced on Monday (9th February) after the election was held on Saturday. Unlike the municipal corporation polls in the district, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) swept the whole district, as they got a clear majority, winning 51 seats out of a total of 73 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finished a distant second as it won 10 seats. Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena managed to get five, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) managed to get six, while Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) managed to get just one seat. The Indian National Congress didn't win any seats.

With a total of 13 tehsils in Pune District and 73 groups of Zilla Parishad in them, Ajit Pawar-led NCP candidates dominated the polls. Despite not having MLAs or MPs in some areas, the party still managed to get votes.

Polling was held for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls on Saturday, and it went mostly peacefully, with some exceptional incidents of bogus voting and other disturbances reported in some parts of the district.

After a brief break on Sunday, the vote counting process began at around 10 am on Monday, and by 6 pm, the administration of the Pune Zilla Parishad had announced the final results. After setbacks in municipal corporation elections in the district, NCP’s gulaal was thrown in celebrations across the district.

Below is the comprehensive list of all winners and their parties:

1. Junnar:

1) Dingore - Sonabai Dabhade (NCP)

2) Otur - Chhaya Tambe (NCP)

3) Aale - Mangesh Kakade (Shiv Sena)

4) Rajuri - Smita Kanase (Shiv Sena)

5) Bori Budruk - Kalpana Kale (NCP)

6) Narayangaon - Neha Pate (Shiv Sena)

7) Savargaon - Gulabrao Parkhe (Shiv Sena - UBT)

8) Barav - Monali Lande (NCP)

2. Ambegaon:

1) Shinoli - Shila Lohokare (NCP)

2) Ghadegaon - Suvarna Darekar (Shiv Sena)

3) Kalamb - Priti Thorat (NCP)

4) Avsari Budruk (Pargaon) - Vishnu Kaka Hinge (NCP)

3. Shirur:

1) Kavathe Yamai - Rajendra Gawade (BJP)

2) Nhawara - Vrushali Baban Walke (NCP)

3) Ranjangaon Ganpati - Swati Pachundkar (BJP)

4) Pabal - Prafulla Shiwale (NCP)

5) Shikrapur - Monika Hargude (NCP)

6) Talegaon Dhamdhere - Deepali Chavan (BJP)

7) Mandavgan Pharata - Sujata Pawar (NCP)

4. Khed:

1) Wada - Samir Supe (NCP)

2) Kadus - Tanuja Ghanwat (Shiv Sena - UBT)

3) Retwadi - Dipti Bhogade (Shiv Sena - UBT)

4) Pimpalgaon (Khed) - Vijaysinha Shinde (Shiv Sena - UBT)

5) Medankarwadi - Ganesh Aragade (Shiv Sena - UBT)

6) Pait - Sunita Battepatil (NCP)

7) Nanekarwadi - Ganesh Botre (NCP)

8) Kuruli - Vinaya Mungase (Shiv Sena - UBT)

5. Maval:

1) Takve Budruk - Ananta Pawase (NCP)

2) Induri - Pallavi Dabhade (NCP)

3) Khadkale - Deepali Hulawale (NCP)

4) Kusgaon Budruk - Santosh Raut (NCP)

5) Somatane - Manisha Murhe (NCP)

6. Mulshi:

1) Paud - Milind Walanj (NCP)

2) Hinjawadi - Shivaji Buchade (BJP)

3) Pirangut - Shantaram Ingawale (NCP)

7. Haveli:

1) Perne - Kiran Sakore (BJP)

2) Koregaon Mul - Surekha Hargude (NCP)

3) Uruli Kanchan - Jitendra Badhekar (NCP)

4) Theur - Komal Ovhale (NCP)

5) Loni Kalbhor - Sheetal Kamble (NCP)

6) Khed Shivapur - Rupali Konde (Shiv Sena)

8. Daund:

1) Rahu - Sagar Shelar (NCP)

2) Warwand - Gayatri Khaladkar (NCP)

3) Gopalwadi - Sahebrao Pol (NCP)

4) Khadki - Veerdhawal Jagdale (NCP)

5) Patas - Anuradha Shitole (NCP)

6) Boripardhi - Tushar Thorat (NCP)

7) Yavat - Avinash Kudale (BJP)

9. Purandar:

1) Garade - Rupali Zende (NCP)

2) Belsar - Ajay Ingale (BJP)

3) Veer - Haribhau Lole (BJP)

4) Nira Shivtakrar - Prajakta Durgade (NCP)

10. Velha:

1) Vinjhar - Amol Nalawade (NCP)

2) Velha Budruk - Tanaji Mangade (NCP)

11. Bhor:

1) Velu - Popatrao Suke (BJP)

2) Bhongawali - Vikram Khutwad (NCP)

3) Bholawade - Pravin Jagdale (NCP)

4) Utraoli - Swarupa Thopate (BJP)

12. Baramati:

1) Supa - Pallavi Khetre (NCP)

2) Gunwadi - Shubhangi Shinde (NCP)

3) Pandare - Mangesh Jagtap (NCP)

4) Vadgaon Nimbalkar - Rohini Kadam (NCP)

5) Nimbut - Karan Khalate (NCP)

6) Niravagaj - Shivani Devkate (NCP)

13. Indapur:

1) Bhigwan - Meghna Bandgar (NCP)

2) Palasdev - Harshada Jadhav (NCP)

3) Wadapuri - Yashraj Jagdale (NCP)

4) Nimgaon Ketaki - Sonali Jadhav (NCP)

5) Walchandnagar - Nirmala Misal (NCP)

6) Lasurne - Madhuri Bhise (NCP)

7) Kati - Shrimant Dhole (NCP)

8) Bawada - Ankita Patil (NCP)