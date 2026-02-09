 Despite Years Of Delay & Multiple Extensions, Pimpri-Chinchwad Water Project Still Incomplete: PCMC To Change Contractor – Here's What You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDespite Years Of Delay & Multiple Extensions, Pimpri-Chinchwad Water Project Still Incomplete: PCMC To Change Contractor – Here's What You Need To Know

Despite Years Of Delay & Multiple Extensions, Pimpri-Chinchwad Water Project Still Incomplete: PCMC To Change Contractor – Here's What You Need To Know

The project was given two extensions, and even after that, the work is incomplete. The project is important for the civic body to achieve its target of a daily water supply to the residents

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The progress of the Bhama-Askhed dam pipeline project, which is intended to supply water to the Pimpri-Chinchwad city, has once again come under scrutiny. Originally to be completed in 2024, the project is still not even close to being finished as of February 2026, as only around 65% of the work is reported to be complete.

The project was given two extensions, and even after that, the work is incomplete. The project is important for the civic body to achieve its target of a daily water supply to the residents. Due to the snail’s pace of the project, the newly elected mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Ravi Landge, has announced that he will remove the current contractor, as the contractor is accused of causing the delay.

The project’s delay has sparked fears of a worsening water crisis in the city. A hearing regarding the project's delay was held at the PCMC headquarters and was attended by PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar and senior officials from the Water Supply Department.

According to available details, for the past six years, city residents have been receiving water supply only on alternate days. There is a persistent demand from citizens for an adequate, clean, and uninterrupted daily water supply. While the Bhama-Askhed project is considered vital for this, the "snail's pace" of the jackwell and pipeline construction has prevented it from meeting its deadlines.

FPJ Shorts
'PM Ki Bhi Toh Koi Spine...': Aakash Chopra Questions Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Resolve Amid PCB-ICC Talks On IND Vs PAK Boycott
'PM Ki Bhi Toh Koi Spine...': Aakash Chopra Questions Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Resolve Amid PCB-ICC Talks On IND Vs PAK Boycott
Kendall Jenner Enjoys Ex-Boyfriend Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Performance In California With Hailey Bieber
Kendall Jenner Enjoys Ex-Boyfriend Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Performance In California With Hailey Bieber
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: 'Felt Like Interacting With A Family Member,' Coimbatore Students Say After Meeting PM Modi
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: 'Felt Like Interacting With A Family Member,' Coimbatore Students Say After Meeting PM Modi
Mumbai: 2 Men Injured As Slab Falls From Dilapidated Building In Khar; FIR Filed Against Owner
Mumbai: 2 Men Injured As Slab Falls From Dilapidated Building In Khar; FIR Filed Against Owner
Read Also
Quick Thinking By Police, Volunteers Averts Gas Leak Disaster On Mumbai–Pune Expressway
article-image

The contract for constructing the jackwell and laying the main pipeline under the Bhama-Askhed project was awarded in December 2020. However, both major components of the project are stuck at approximately 65% completion.

During the recent hearing, the contracting firm cited delays in land acquisition and administrative hurdles as reasons for the setback. Municipal officials questioned the contractor's efficiency. Consequently, the administration is now seriously considering appointing a new contractor to finish the remaining work.

Speaking to the media on Monday, PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said, “A hearing regarding the delay was held on Thursday. We found out that the contractor has already stopped the work. He has sought the termination of the contract. Subject to certain conditions, the contractor has demanded a revision in rates. It's not possible for us.”

Read Also
Extremely Rare: Hatchlings To Adults, 13 Phipson’s Shieldtail Snakes Rescued From Single Spot In...
article-image

Commissioner Hardikar further said, “We will first terminate the existing contract and then appoint a fresh contractor. Two extensions were already granted. Despite this, his work was not completed. Therefore, this action has been initiated.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the press on Friday, newly elected mayor Ravi Landge said, “The delay caused by the contractor for the Bhama-Askhed pipeline has obstructed daily water supply. The contract will be taken away from this contractor.”

Mayor Ravi Landge has made it clear that daily water supply to the city remains his key target, and it will be provided by the end of his term.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Mayor & Deputy Mayor Elected Unopposed; BJP's Manjusha Nagpure, RPI's Parshuram Wadekar Take...
Pune Mayor & Deputy Mayor Elected Unopposed; BJP's Manjusha Nagpure, RPI's Parshuram Wadekar Take...
Despite Years Of Delay & Multiple Extensions, Pimpri-Chinchwad Water Project Still Incomplete: PCMC...
Despite Years Of Delay & Multiple Extensions, Pimpri-Chinchwad Water Project Still Incomplete: PCMC...
Extremely Rare: Hatchlings To Adults, 13 Phipson’s Shieldtail Snakes Rescued From Single Spot In...
Extremely Rare: Hatchlings To Adults, 13 Phipson’s Shieldtail Snakes Rescued From Single Spot In...
Beed: MCOCA Court Defers Hearing On Jail Transfer Plea In Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case
Beed: MCOCA Court Defers Hearing On Jail Transfer Plea In Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case
Beed Police Foil Robbery Plot On Kallamb–Ambajogai Road, Five Arrested
Beed Police Foil Robbery Plot On Kallamb–Ambajogai Road, Five Arrested