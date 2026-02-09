Despite Years Of Delay & Multiple Extensions, Pimpri-Chinchwad Water Project Still Incomplete: PCMC To Change Contractor – Here's What You Need To Know

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The progress of the Bhama-Askhed dam pipeline project, which is intended to supply water to the Pimpri-Chinchwad city, has once again come under scrutiny. Originally to be completed in 2024, the project is still not even close to being finished as of February 2026, as only around 65% of the work is reported to be complete.

The project was given two extensions, and even after that, the work is incomplete. The project is important for the civic body to achieve its target of a daily water supply to the residents. Due to the snail’s pace of the project, the newly elected mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Ravi Landge, has announced that he will remove the current contractor, as the contractor is accused of causing the delay.

The project’s delay has sparked fears of a worsening water crisis in the city. A hearing regarding the project's delay was held at the PCMC headquarters and was attended by PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar and senior officials from the Water Supply Department.

According to available details, for the past six years, city residents have been receiving water supply only on alternate days. There is a persistent demand from citizens for an adequate, clean, and uninterrupted daily water supply. While the Bhama-Askhed project is considered vital for this, the "snail's pace" of the jackwell and pipeline construction has prevented it from meeting its deadlines.

The contract for constructing the jackwell and laying the main pipeline under the Bhama-Askhed project was awarded in December 2020. However, both major components of the project are stuck at approximately 65% completion.

During the recent hearing, the contracting firm cited delays in land acquisition and administrative hurdles as reasons for the setback. Municipal officials questioned the contractor's efficiency. Consequently, the administration is now seriously considering appointing a new contractor to finish the remaining work.

Speaking to the media on Monday, PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said, “A hearing regarding the delay was held on Thursday. We found out that the contractor has already stopped the work. He has sought the termination of the contract. Subject to certain conditions, the contractor has demanded a revision in rates. It's not possible for us.”

Commissioner Hardikar further said, “We will first terminate the existing contract and then appoint a fresh contractor. Two extensions were already granted. Despite this, his work was not completed. Therefore, this action has been initiated.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the press on Friday, newly elected mayor Ravi Landge said, “The delay caused by the contractor for the Bhama-Askhed pipeline has obstructed daily water supply. The contract will be taken away from this contractor.”

Mayor Ravi Landge has made it clear that daily water supply to the city remains his key target, and it will be provided by the end of his term.