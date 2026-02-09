 VIDEO: Motorcyclist Killed After Being Run Over By Container In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Chikalthana
The deceased has been identified as Shahbaz Kamroddin Bagwan. Shahbaz is survived by his wife, two sons and a six-month-old daughter. He was the sole breadwinner of the family

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Motorcyclist Killed After Being Run Over By Container In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Chikalthana | Video Screengrab

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A motorcyclist fell prey to the reckless driving of a container driver. The incident occurred near the weekly market in the Chikalthana area on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Shahbaz Kamroddin Bagwan.

The 31-year-old Shahbaz was a resident of Aziz Colony in Naregaon and ran a business of buying and selling two-wheeler vehicles. He also did finance-related work. On Sunday morning, he was travelling towards Cambridge Chowk from Naregaon. Near the weekly market in the Chikalthana area, a container, allegedly being driven recklessly, hit Shahbaz and crushed him under its tyres.

Shahbaz is survived by his wife, two sons and a six-month-old daughter. He was the sole breadwinner of the family, and a pall of gloom descended over the entire Naregaon area following his tragic demise.

A few days ago, two women were killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding truck on the Dhule Highway in the Waluj area.

The deceased were identified as Anusaya Lalsingh Chavan (42), a resident of Darat, Umerkhed in Yavatmal district, and Vandana Nagorao Chavan (35), from Bodhadi, Kinwat in Nanded district.

According to police, both women were travelling in the area when the truck rammed into them with great force. The impact was so severe that both women died on the spot.

