Third Tigress Added To Sahyadri Tiger Reserve: Pench Tigress Released As ‘Hirkani’ In Koyna Forest | PHOTOS

In the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve: The tigress 'Hirkani,' translocated from the Pench Tiger Reserve, roaring and leaping toward the valleys and cliffs of 'Sahyadri' in the Koyna core zone area. | Sourced

Karad: Another “tigress” has been added to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR), located in the natural Sahyadri mountain ranges along the western borders of Satara and Sangli districts. The third tigress, STR-06, was safely released into the core forest area of the Koyna Sanctuary on Saturday.

The tigress, brought from the Pench Tiger Reserve, has been named ‘Hirkani’ after her release in the Sahyadri.

Following the successful translocation of male tiger ‘Baji’ and tigresses ‘Tara’ and ‘Chanda’ from Tadoba Tiger Reserve, this is the fourth big cat to be introduced under the Sahyadri Tiger Reintroduction Project.

The tigress, earlier known as ‘Lado’ at Pench and numbered PTR-123, was captured from the Nagalwadi forest range at 6 pm on Thursday, December 5. She travelled nearly 850 km by road, after which she was transported by boat through the Koyna reservoir before reaching the core zone.

Veterinary officers conducted a medical examination upon her arrival. As she was exhausted and hungry after the long journey, she was first given water and meat. Once declared fully fit, she was released into a secure forest patch in the Koyna Sanctuary on Saturday, where she was officially renamed STR-06 ‘Hirkani’.

When the cage door opened near the reservoir, the tigress disappeared into the dense forest within seconds, letting out a roar that echoed through the valley.

With male tiger Baji and tigresses Tara, Chanda, and now Hirkani, forest officials expect a stable tiger population to develop in the region, strengthening conservation and enhancing wildlife tourism.

Spread across 1,165 sq km in Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur districts, the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve is rich in biodiversity and is considered one of Maharashtra’s most ambitious wildlife conservation projects.

Officials say the translocation programme has already boosted eco-tourism, homestays, and awareness about forest conservation. Nature lovers across the region have welcomed the move, calling it a milestone for the revival of wildlife in the Sahyadris.