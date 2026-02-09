 Pune Mayor & Deputy Mayor Elected Unopposed; BJP's Manjusha Nagpure, RPI's Parshuram Wadekar Take Charge
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Mayor & Deputy Mayor Elected Unopposed; BJP's Manjusha Nagpure, RPI's Parshuram Wadekar Take Charge

Pune Mayor & Deputy Mayor Elected Unopposed; BJP's Manjusha Nagpure, RPI's Parshuram Wadekar Take Charge

In the PMC elections held on January 15, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, winning 119 of the 165 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stood second with 27 seats and the Congress third with 15

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Pune Mayor & Deputy Mayor Elected Unopposed; BJP's Manjusha Nagpure, RPI's Parshuram Wadekar Take Charge | Facebook

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Manjusha Nagpure and Republican Party of India's (RPI) Parshuram Wadekar were elected unopposed as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday.

In the PMC elections held on January 15, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, winning 119 of the 165 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stood second with 27 seats and the Congress third with 15.

Looking at the numbers, it was expected that the elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor would be unopposed, as the BJP had single-handedly crossed the magic figure. However, it was not to be, as the Congress and the NCP fielded their candidates.

Read Also
Extremely Rare: Hatchlings To Adults, 13 Phipson’s Shieldtail Snakes Rescued From Single Spot In...
article-image

The Congress party fielded Ashwini Landge for the post of mayor and Sahil Kedari for deputy mayor, while the NCP fielded Sheetal Sawant for the post of mayor and Datta Bahirat for the post of deputy mayor. However, they withdrew their nominations on Monday ahead of the elections, making the polls for mayor and deputy mayor unopposed.

FPJ Shorts
CUET Form Correction 2026 : Direct Link To Be Out Today At cuet.nta.nic.in; Check More Details on How to Edit CUET UG Application
CUET Form Correction 2026 : Direct Link To Be Out Today At cuet.nta.nic.in; Check More Details on How to Edit CUET UG Application
Over A Billion Android Phones Now Vulnerable As Google Ends Support: Which Phones Are Affected & Next Steps
Over A Billion Android Phones Now Vulnerable As Google Ends Support: Which Phones Are Affected & Next Steps
'Verbal Attacks Were Extremely Triggering': Soundharya Shetty Breaks Silence After Sadhaaf Shankar–Suzanne Spat On Splitsvilla 16
'Verbal Attacks Were Extremely Triggering': Soundharya Shetty Breaks Silence After Sadhaaf Shankar–Suzanne Spat On Splitsvilla 16
New Delhi: Bihar NEET Aspirant's Parents Protest At Jantar Mantar, Seek Justice After Daughter's Death
New Delhi: Bihar NEET Aspirant's Parents Protest At Jantar Mantar, Seek Justice After Daughter's Death

Nagpure, a three-time corporator, won the elections unopposed from Ward No. 35B (Suncity–Manikbaug). A 46-year-old postgraduate in Business Management, she belongs to a family with a strong Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background.

Read Also
Pune Sees Massive Response: 1.85 Lakh Candidates Apply For 1,633 Police Vacancies
article-image

Meanwhile, Wadekar, a Republican Party of India (RPI) corporator, won from Ward No. 8A (Aundh–Bopodi) by defeating NCP candidate Vinod Ranpise by a margin of 8,747 votes.

As per the draw, the post of mayor was reserved for a woman corporator elected from the general category.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Mayor & Deputy Mayor Elected Unopposed; BJP's Manjusha Nagpure, RPI's Parshuram Wadekar Take...
Pune Mayor & Deputy Mayor Elected Unopposed; BJP's Manjusha Nagpure, RPI's Parshuram Wadekar Take...
Despite Years Of Delay & Multiple Extensions, Pimpri-Chinchwad Water Project Still Incomplete: PCMC...
Despite Years Of Delay & Multiple Extensions, Pimpri-Chinchwad Water Project Still Incomplete: PCMC...
Extremely Rare: Hatchlings To Adults, 13 Phipson’s Shieldtail Snakes Rescued From Single Spot In...
Extremely Rare: Hatchlings To Adults, 13 Phipson’s Shieldtail Snakes Rescued From Single Spot In...
Beed: MCOCA Court Defers Hearing On Jail Transfer Plea In Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case
Beed: MCOCA Court Defers Hearing On Jail Transfer Plea In Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case
Beed Police Foil Robbery Plot On Kallamb–Ambajogai Road, Five Arrested
Beed Police Foil Robbery Plot On Kallamb–Ambajogai Road, Five Arrested