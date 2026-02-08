Pune: New PCMC Mayor Ravi Landge Targets Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Water Woes; Starts Term With Promises & Inspections | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began its term in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday as they chose two-time corporators Ravi Landge and Sharmila Babar as their mayor and deputy mayor. Landge, while speaking to the press on Friday, promised to restore the daily water supply in the city, and on his first full official day as the first citizen of the Pimpri-Chinchwad city, he made visits to the two biggest water treatment plants in the city.

To provide equal water to everyone in the city and to adhere to growing demand from the growing population, the BJP-led PCMC administration in 2019 made the decision to provide alternate-day water supply to the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad. For almost six years, the citizens have been receiving alternate-day water from PCMC, with many societies on the outskirts of the city having to depend on water tankers.

Along with insufficient water supply problems, residents from across the PCMC jurisdiction have, from time to time, complained about the impure and polluted water supply. Many times, the water pressure is also not reported to be right. With PCMC administration working hard to make water available to the growing city of over 30 lakh people through multiple sources, the administrative governance of four years couldn't make sure of the daily water supply for the city.

‘Daily water supply during my tenure...’

BJP Mayor Ravi Landge on Friday said, “The BJP has given its word to provide a daily water supply to the citizens of Pimpri-Chinchwad. We will keep that promise, and a daily water supply will be implemented during my tenure.”

“We are aware that citizens faced inconveniences during the administrative rule. Now, all corporators are committed to solving the people’s problems. My focus will be on providing a pure and regular water supply. I will inspect the work at the Chikhali and Ravet water treatment plants. I will also gather information regarding the Bhama Askhed pipeline project. Delays by the contractor on this project have obstructed the daily water supply; this contractor will be removed,” said Mayor Ravi Landge.

Mayor inspects Nigdi & Chikhali water treatment plants

PCMC Mayor Ravi Landge visited and personally inspected the water treatment plants at Nigdi and Chikhali on Saturday. During the inspection, he took detailed information regarding the city’s total water requirement, the current supply provided by the Corporation, and the implemented and proposed measures to meet future demand. He was joined by senior PCMC officials during his visit.

The mayor was told by the officials that currently, 90 MLD of water is drawn from the Nigoje embankment on the Indrayani River for the Chikhali area. This water is purified at the Chikhali treatment plant and distributed to local residents. Additionally, to meet future needs, work is underway on a separate 200 MLD capacity treatment plant for water coming from the Bhama Askhed dam.

Mayor Landge inspected this site and took detailed updates. He also reviewed the current pumping system at Nigoje, which is being used temporarily until the direct pipeline from the Andra Dam becomes operational.

The mayor then inspected the Sector 23 water treatment plant in Nigdi, where he received a detailed briefing via a computer presentation. Initially, this plant started with a capacity of 114 MLD. However, considering the city’s expansion, new residential and industrial growth, and the significant rise in water demand, its capacity has been increased in phases.

PCMC officials said that it currently operates at 550 MLD, treating water from the Pawana River and supplying approximately 75% of the PCMC area. Information regarding the purification process, quality testing standards, and the distribution system was also provided to the mayor.

Chief Engineer Pramod Ombhase and Associate City Engineer Ajay Suryavanshi provided details on the Bhama Askhed pipeline project, the Pawana closed-pipeline project, the water lifting and purification chain, regular quality testing processes, and the capacity and status of various water tanks across the city.

Mayor Ravi Landge emphasised the need to strengthen infrastructure to ensure a regular, high-pressure, and quality water supply for citizens in the future, highlighting the importance of implementing high-quality measures.