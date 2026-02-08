Pune: Actor Sayaji Shinde Says NCP Reunion Was Late Ajit Pawar’s Dream | Sourced

Pune: Actor Sayaji Shinde was in Baramati on Sunday, where he claimed that the reunion of both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was the dream of the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died with four others in a fatal private aircraft crash in Baramati on 28th January.

Actor turned social activist and politician Sayaji Shinde paid his respects to the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati on Sunday. Following this, while speaking to a television media channel, he expressed his emotions.

“The Pawar family has played a major role in building Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar was vigorously carrying forward Sharad Pawar’s vision. The responsibility to fulfil his dreams now lies with us, and especially with Sunetra Pawar and Supriya Sule. We must carry out that work,” Shinde said.

He further added, “It was Ajit Pawar’s dream that both NCP factions should come together. His unfulfilled dream should be realised. If we want to increase the strength of Maharashtra, both Pawar families should forget their differences or other sentiments and unite immediately.”

‘Discussions on Unification Had Taken Place’

Speaking about the reunion of both NCP factions, or what is being referred to as a merger, he said, “There were discussions in our presence that everything would start together. But due to this sudden accident, I don’t know exactly what will happen next. However, without giving this a different turn, both sides should make a decision to come together.”

Recalling Ajit Pawar’s personality and memories, Sayaji Shinde said, “His strength was looking at both good and bad things in politics with a positive perspective. Ajit Pawar always took the side of the truth. He did not tolerate lies for long. We were supposed to have a meeting with 40 MLAs of the party in February. We were going to discuss how to establish Devrai (sacred groves) across the state.”

Following Ajit Pawar’s passing, the responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister’s post has fallen to Sunetra Pawar. Addressing this, Sayaji Shinde said, “In life, one sometimes has to face challenges. I believe Sunetra Pawar will handle this challenge. She was by Ajit Pawar’s side for so many years, and she also possesses a political legacy. Therefore, I am confident she will manage it successfully.”