 Nashik’s MVP Pimpalgaon College Shines With Four Medals At National Canoe Championship
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Nashik’s MVP Pimpalgaon College Shines With Four Medals At National Canoe Championship | Sourced

Nashik: In the 36th Senior National Canoe Sprint Championship held in Bhopal from February 2 to 5, 2026, current and former student-athletes of the MVP institution's Pimpalgaon Baswant College have performed exceptionally well, securing four medals. This includes two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.

Former national player Hemant Sunil Hire (an alumnus of Pimpalgaon College), representing the Armed Forces, won a gold medal in the C2 200-metre event. Preeti Prabhakar Wankhede (Indian Police Team) won a gold medal in the C4 200-metre event. Vishal Madan Gode (Indian Police Team) secured a silver medal in C4 200 metres and a bronze medal in C4 500 metres.

College players Saad Patel and Mayur Taru secured fourth place in the C2 200-metre event. Darshan More secured sixth place in C1 200 metres, while Darshan More and Alpesh Dhule secured sixth place in C2 500 metres. In the women's category, Anushka Ambekar secured fifth place in C1 200 metres.

List of players who participated in the competition:

- Men: 1) Saad Patel, 2) Akshay Lilke, 3) Darshan More, 4) Mayur Taru, 5) Alpesh Dhule, 6) Akash Pawar, 7) Uddhav Ingle, 8) Shubham Hire.

- Women: 1) Anushka Ambekar, 2) Sanskruti Shingade, 3) Sapna Ugale, 4) Sejal Ram, 5) Gauri Pawar, 6) Shweta Ghuge.

This competition, held at Lower Lake in Bhopal, saw participation from top players across the country. The players from MVP Pimpalgaon College have brought glory to Nashik and Maharashtra, and their hard work and skill have enhanced the prestige of the college and the institution. Congratulations to the players, coaches, and college administration for this successful performance! Similar successful performances are expected in the future as well.

