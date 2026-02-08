 Pune Zilla Parishad Polls Marred By Bogus Voting; Six Held With Fake Aadhaar Cards Near Wagholi
Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Pune Zilla Parishad Polls Marred By Bogus Voting; Six Held With Fake Aadhaar Cards Near Wagholi | Representational Image

Pune: Six people, including one woman, were caught casting fraudulent votes during the Pune Zilla Parishad elections on Saturday (7th February). Pune Police have seized some fake Aadhaar cards from them. The incident occurred at a polling station in the Kesnand area, located on Ahilyanagar Highway, on Saturday.

A case has been registered against the six individuals, who are identified as construction labourers currently residing on the premises of a planned housing project in Kesnand. Police Constable Balasaheb Haral reported this incident to the Wagholi Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) regarding the matter.

According to the police, the Zilla Parishad voting took place on Saturday. Three of the accused successfully cast their votes at the polling centre located within the Shri Jogeshwari Vidyalaya premises in Kesnand. However, when polling staff questioned three others, they were found to be in possession of counterfeit Aadhaar cards.

Accusations of bogus voting have marred local body elections across Maharashtra. Opposition parties allege that the issue has persisted since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Similar allegations surfaced during the first phase of independent local body polls held in December, when voting took place for municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

