Pimpri-Chinchwad: Class 12 Student Dies By Suicide In Bhosari; Exam Stress Cited | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old student from Class 12 died by suicide on Friday (Feb 6) afternoon in the Sant Tukaram Nagar area of Bhosari. Police officials said that the reported reason behind this was academic stress and exam pressure.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the area and brought the issue of students' mental health to the forefront once again.

The deceased has been identified as Pranay Sunil Khaire (17, resident of Sant Tukaram Nagar, Bhosari).

According to available details, Pranay was a Class 12 science student at Rajmata Jijau Shikshan Prasarak Mandal's Arts, Commerce and Science College in Bhosari. Friends and relatives informed the police that he had been anxious due to incomplete college projects and missing his practical exams.

On Friday, Pranay had gone to the college with his mother to collect his exam hall ticket. After returning, his mother left for work at a bank, and his father was away in their native village.

Police said that he took the extreme step while alone at home. While the exact cause of the suicide has not yet been officially confirmed, the Bhosari Police are conducting further investigations into the matter.

This incident highlights the serious need to address the impact of academic stress, the burden of expectations, and the lack of communication on students.

Mental health experts have reiterated that if students feel exam-related stress or pressure from their studies, parents should recognise their child's mental state and seek advice from a psychiatrist immediately. Parents must not place excessive pressure on students regarding their studies during exam periods.