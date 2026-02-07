 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Class 12 Student Dies By Suicide In Bhosari; Exam Stress Cited
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: Class 12 Student Dies By Suicide In Bhosari; Exam Stress Cited

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Class 12 Student Dies By Suicide In Bhosari; Exam Stress Cited

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the area and brought the issue of students' mental health to the forefront once again

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Class 12 Student Dies By Suicide In Bhosari; Exam Stress Cited | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old student from Class 12 died by suicide on Friday (Feb 6) afternoon in the Sant Tukaram Nagar area of Bhosari. Police officials said that the reported reason behind this was academic stress and exam pressure.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the area and brought the issue of students' mental health to the forefront once again.

The deceased has been identified as Pranay Sunil Khaire (17, resident of Sant Tukaram Nagar, Bhosari).

According to available details, Pranay was a Class 12 science student at Rajmata Jijau Shikshan Prasarak Mandal's Arts, Commerce and Science College in Bhosari. Friends and relatives informed the police that he had been anxious due to incomplete college projects and missing his practical exams.

FPJ Shorts
RCB United? Manchester United Owners Make ₹16,300 Crore Bid For Reigning IPL, WPL Champions As Diageo Seeks Exit
RCB United? Manchester United Owners Make ₹16,300 Crore Bid For Reigning IPL, WPL Champions As Diageo Seeks Exit
PM Modi Arrives In Malaysia For Two-Day Visit, To Address Diaspora Today - Video
PM Modi Arrives In Malaysia For Two-Day Visit, To Address Diaspora Today - Video
Ricky Kej To Perform In Mumbai Today; Want To Attend The Concert For Free? Read On!
Ricky Kej To Perform In Mumbai Today; Want To Attend The Concert For Free? Read On!
Navi Mumbai: 38-Year-Old Man Jumps From CSMT–Panvel Train Into Vashi Creek, Rescued by Fishermen
Navi Mumbai: 38-Year-Old Man Jumps From CSMT–Panvel Train Into Vashi Creek, Rescued by Fishermen
Read Also
Quick Thinking By Police, Volunteers Averts Gas Leak Disaster On Mumbai–Pune Expressway
article-image

On Friday, Pranay had gone to the college with his mother to collect his exam hall ticket. After returning, his mother left for work at a bank, and his father was away in their native village.

Police said that he took the extreme step while alone at home. While the exact cause of the suicide has not yet been officially confirmed, the Bhosari Police are conducting further investigations into the matter.

This incident highlights the serious need to address the impact of academic stress, the burden of expectations, and the lack of communication on students.

Mental health experts have reiterated that if students feel exam-related stress or pressure from their studies, parents should recognise their child's mental state and seek advice from a psychiatrist immediately. Parents must not place excessive pressure on students regarding their studies during exam periods.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Class 12 Student Dies By Suicide In Bhosari; Exam Stress Cited
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Class 12 Student Dies By Suicide In Bhosari; Exam Stress Cited
Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress Stages Protest In Pune Over 'Epstein Files' Silence
Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress Stages Protest In Pune Over 'Epstein Files' Silence
CBI Arrests 2 Pune MES Officials For ₹2 Lakh Bribe In Contract Payment Scam
CBI Arrests 2 Pune MES Officials For ₹2 Lakh Bribe In Contract Payment Scam
Parth Pawar To Be NCP Chief? Speculation Grows As Ajit Pawar’s Son Likely To Enter Rajya Sabha On...
Parth Pawar To Be NCP Chief? Speculation Grows As Ajit Pawar’s Son Likely To Enter Rajya Sabha On...
Good News For International Flyers! Pune Airport Likely To Get Fast-Track Immigration Facility
Good News For International Flyers! Pune Airport Likely To Get Fast-Track Immigration Facility