Gujarat Traders Booked For Cheating Pune Jeweller Of ₹56 Lakh in Mahakal Temple Jewellery Scam

Pune Police have registered a case against two traders from Gujarat for allegedly cheating and assaulting a Pune-based jeweller under the pretext of supplying diamond and gold jewellery to the mahant of the famous Mahakaleshwar (Mahakal) Temple in Ujjain, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Vijay alias Yogesh Dashrathbhai Rawal and his son Parth Vijay alias Yogesh Rawal, both residents of Khambhat in Gujarat.

The case has been registered at Vishrambaug Police Station based on a complaint filed by Vivek Amrutlal Patel (36), a resident of Mudra Society, Bibwewadi.

According to police, the incident took place between October 10, 2022, and April 15, 2025, at Gopi Gems and Jewellers, located on Kumthekar Road in Pune. Patel runs a business dealing in gemstones and jewellery.

Police said the accused came in contact with Patel through his father-in-law and initially carried out a few business transactions to gain his trust. Later, they claimed that the mahant of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain required precious stones and jewellery. On this pretext, they took diamond jewellery worth nearly Rs 2 crore from Patel without making payment.

When the payment was delayed, Patel visited Ujjain and met the temple mahant, who denied receiving any jewellery from the accused, though he acknowledged knowing them. Patel then travelled to Khambhat, where the accused admitted to pledging the jewellery. They demanded Rs 33 lakh in cash, promising to redeem and return the jewellery. Patel paid the amount, after which only part of the jewellery was returned.

Police said jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh was not returned, and the accused also failed to repay the Rs 33 lakh. Subsequently, they demanded an additional Rs 7 lakh, assuring Patel that they would recover the remaining jewellery, return the money, and place fresh orders. Patel paid the amount, but neither the jewellery nor the money was returned.

When Patel again went to Khambhat to demand his money and jewellery, the accused allegedly refused and assaulted him. In total, Patel was cheated of Rs 56.26 lakh, police said.

After waiting for several months for the recovery of the amount and jewellery, Patel finally lodged a complaint. Vishrambaug police are investigating the matter, and action will be taken accordingly, said a senior police official.