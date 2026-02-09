Truck Driver Booked For Cheating Hingoli Traders Of Turmeric Worth ₹23.5 Lakh | Representational Image

Hingoli: In a case of alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust, a truck driver has been booked for allegedly decamping with 606 bags of turmeric worth ₹23.5 lakh, cheating two traders from Hingoli. A case has been registered in this regard at Hingoli City Police against the accused driver, police said on Saturday.

According to police officials, the complainants, Santosh Bhakkad and Kartik Chepurwar, are traders engaged in the agricultural produce business in Hingoli. The duo had received an order to supply turmeric to Maa Shakti Trader in Bihar and, for this purpose, had hired a truck operated by Shivam Beldar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

As per the complaint, the accused loaded 606 bags of turmeric from the Hingoli industrial area on January 29 and left for Bihar. The consignment, valued at ₹23.5 lakh, was expected to reach its destination within four days. However, when the truck failed to arrive on time, the traders attempted to contact the driver repeatedly.

Police said Beldar’s mobile phone was found to be switched off, raising suspicion. After waiting for several days and failing to trace either the vehicle or the consignment, the traders realised they had been duped and approached the police. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused, a resident of Varigadh village in Chhatarpur district, for cheating and misappropriation of goods.

Police have launched a search operation to trace the accused driver and recover the stolen turmeric. Further investigation is underway, and officials are also examining whether the accused was involved in similar offences in the past.