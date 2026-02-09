 Truck Driver Booked For Cheating Hingoli Traders Of Turmeric Worth ₹23.5 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneTruck Driver Booked For Cheating Hingoli Traders Of Turmeric Worth ₹23.5 Lakh

Truck Driver Booked For Cheating Hingoli Traders Of Turmeric Worth ₹23.5 Lakh

According to police officials, the complainants, Santosh Bhakkad and Kartik Chepurwar, are traders engaged in the agricultural produce business in Hingoli. The duo had received an order to supply turmeric to Maa Shakti Trader in Bihar and, for this purpose, had hired a truck operated by Shivam Beldar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Truck Driver Booked For Cheating Hingoli Traders Of Turmeric Worth ₹23.5 Lakh | Representational Image

Hingoli: In a case of alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust, a truck driver has been booked for allegedly decamping with 606 bags of turmeric worth ₹23.5 lakh, cheating two traders from Hingoli. A case has been registered in this regard at Hingoli City Police against the accused driver, police said on Saturday.

According to police officials, the complainants, Santosh Bhakkad and Kartik Chepurwar, are traders engaged in the agricultural produce business in Hingoli. The duo had received an order to supply turmeric to Maa Shakti Trader in Bihar and, for this purpose, had hired a truck operated by Shivam Beldar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

As per the complaint, the accused loaded 606 bags of turmeric from the Hingoli industrial area on January 29 and left for Bihar. The consignment, valued at ₹23.5 lakh, was expected to reach its destination within four days. However, when the truck failed to arrive on time, the traders attempted to contact the driver repeatedly.

Read Also
Pune: Ex-Sarpanch Nirmala Nawale, Who Has 5.74 Lakh Instagram Followers, Loses Panchayat Samiti...
article-image

Police said Beldar’s mobile phone was found to be switched off, raising suspicion. After waiting for several days and failing to trace either the vehicle or the consignment, the traders realised they had been duped and approached the police. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused, a resident of Varigadh village in Chhatarpur district, for cheating and misappropriation of goods.

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor Election Scheduled For February 10
Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor Election Scheduled For February 10
iNaturewatch Foundation's Butterfly Project Gains Global Stage, Selected For World Environmental Congress 2026
iNaturewatch Foundation's Butterfly Project Gains Global Stage, Selected For World Environmental Congress 2026
Indian Airlines See 32 Per Cent Drop In Aircraft Inductions In 2025 Amid Supply Chain And Engine Woes
Indian Airlines See 32 Per Cent Drop In Aircraft Inductions In 2025 Amid Supply Chain And Engine Woes
New EPFO Mobile App To Enable Direct EPF Withdrawals Through UPI From April
New EPFO Mobile App To Enable Direct EPF Withdrawals Through UPI From April

Police have launched a search operation to trace the accused driver and recover the stolen turmeric. Further investigation is underway, and officials are also examining whether the accused was involved in similar offences in the past.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Amar Samudre Clinches One-vote Win Over His BJP Rival In...
Pune News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Amar Samudre Clinches One-vote Win Over His BJP Rival In...
Khelo India Multipurpose Hall Will Help Maharashtra Athletes Prepare For Olympics, Says Raksha...
Khelo India Multipurpose Hall Will Help Maharashtra Athletes Prepare For Olympics, Says Raksha...
Truck Driver Booked For Cheating Hingoli Traders Of Turmeric Worth ₹23.5 Lakh
Truck Driver Booked For Cheating Hingoli Traders Of Turmeric Worth ₹23.5 Lakh
Four Of Five Kin Of BJP Leader Suresh Warpudkar Lose Zilla Parishad Polls In Parbhani
Four Of Five Kin Of BJP Leader Suresh Warpudkar Lose Zilla Parishad Polls In Parbhani
Hygiene Lapse At Pune’s Iconic Santosh Bakery: Ants Found In Patties
Hygiene Lapse At Pune’s Iconic Santosh Bakery: Ants Found In Patties