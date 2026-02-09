 Pune: Ex-Sarpanch Nirmala Nawale, Who Has 5.74 Lakh Instagram Followers, Loses Panchayat Samiti Polls
Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 03:01 PM IST
Pune: Ex-Sarpanch Nirmala Nawale, Who Has 5.74 Lakh Instagram Followers, Loses Panchayat Samiti Polls

While the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has achieved significant success in the Pune Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, the party has suffered a setback in Shirur taluka's Karegaon.

The NCP had nominated Nirmala Nawale for the Panchayat Samiti seat in the Karegaon constituency, but she has faced defeat. Nawale was defeated by BJP candidate Manisha Pachange by approximately 2,700 votes.

Who is Nirmala Nawale?

Nawale is the former Sarpanch of Karegaon in Pune and has gained significant fame in both social media and political circles. An IT engineer by profession, she was praised as a highly educated sarpanch after her previous election victory.

She has over 574K followers on Instagram. She is very popular on social media, where she regularly shares her personal and professional life. She also has a YouTube channel that has amassed over 69.8K subscribers, where she shares content related to her personal life and political views.

She was elected as the Sarpanch of Karegaon in 2021 at the age of 27 and was chosen unopposed. She is often seen with prominent NCP leaders such as Parth Pawar, Sunetra Pawar, and Dhananjay Munde, strengthening her political connections. She is also the Working President of the NCP Yuvati wing.

She is married to Shubham Nawale. She recently went viral for a video in which she talked about how her husband fulfils her wishes, including buying her a Range Rover.

