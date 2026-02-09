Nashik’s Kumbh Mela 2027 Logo Competition Sees Over 3,000 Entries | Sourced

Nashik: The logo design competition for the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 has received an overwhelming response, underlining the national and international interest in one of the world’s largest spiritual congregations. The competition, held from 20 November 2025 to 20 December 2025, attracted more than 3,000 entries, including 70 submissions from international participants, with creative professionals and students from over 25 states across India taking part.



The competition was conceptualised to develop a distinctive visual identity that reflects the spiritual essence of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, the sacred River Godavari, and the core values of faith, purity, and renewal associated with the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.





The scrutiny and evaluation process is currently underway. A jury panel comprising eight nationally and internationally renowned experts from the fields of architecture, cultural studies, visual arts, and fine arts is carefully examining the entries. The jury is assessing the submissions on parameters such as creativity, contextual relevance, execution quality, and overall visual impact.



The Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority stated that the scale and diversity of participation reflect the growing global recognition of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The final results will be announced after the completion of the jury evaluation process.



The selected logo will become the official visual identity of the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 and will be used across all official communications, signage, wayfinding systems, and promotional platforms associated with the event.