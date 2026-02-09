Pune VIDEO: Horrific Accident On Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway Near Wakad: Iron Rods Pierce Rear Window Of Cab | WATCH | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking road accident took place on Sunday evening on the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass section of the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, where iron rods from a tempo stabbed the rear windows of a cab. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in this incident.

Watch Video:

According to available details, near Bhujbal Chowk in Wakad, a cab changed lanes abruptly, causing a tempo to rear-end it on the ever-busy highway. The tempo was carrying huge iron rods. Eyewitnesses said that once the crash happened, the iron rods broke free from their ropes, which were apparently not well tied.

After that, the iron rods went forward and through the rear window of the car. Fortunately, the cab driver was alone in the car, and there were no passengers seated on the rear seats. The car was heavily damaged.

The crash caused significant traffic congestion as one lane was blocked for over an hour in the peak evening time. No major injuries were reported, although the drivers of both vehicles experienced a shock impact upon crashing in what could have been a much worse outcome.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police officials rushed to the scene to clear traffic, and the situation was brought to normalcy after the debris was cleared from the highway. The crash happened under the limits of the Bavdhan Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate); however, no case has been registered in this regard connected to rash or dangerous driving.

A video of this accident is going viral, and speculations are being made on social media, looking at the visuals, which are shocking. However, no injuries were reported in this accident.