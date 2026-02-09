Nashik To Get ₹13,000 Crore Investment, Airport Expansion To Boost Industrial Growth: CM Devendra Fadnavis | Sourced

Nashik: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that Nashik will receive an investment of ₹13,000 crore as a result of his recent Davos visit. He stated that this investment will significantly boost both direct and indirect employment opportunities. He also mentioned that the expansion of Nashik Airport will accelerate the district’s industrial development.



He was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction and expansion of the new integrated terminal building at Ozar Airport, undertaken by Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC). The ceremony was held at Ozar Airport in the presence of several dignitaries.



Those present included Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraaje Bhosale, Minister of State for Food and Drug Administration Narhari Zirwal, MPs Bhaskar Bhagare and Rajabhau Waje, MLAs Seema Hiray, Dilip Bankar, Saroj Ahire, Nitin Pawar, and Rahul Dhikle, Mayor Himagauri Aher-Aadke, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, Divisional Commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam, Special Inspector General of Police Dattatraya Karale, Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, and other officials.



The Chief Minister further stated that development projects worth ₹30,000 crore will be undertaken in Nashik district in connection with the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Measures are being implemented to keep the Godavari River clean, and the Nashik Parikrama Path will become a major growth engine for the city.



He expressed confidence that the number of pilgrims during the Kumbh Mela will increase eight to ten times, and to provide better facilities to them, the airport expansion is being carried out. This expansion will substantially increase passenger handling capacity. As Nashik is a leading district in the agricultural sector, the development will also boost exports and industrialisation.