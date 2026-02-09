 Nashik’s Krishna Ambekar Shines With Gold And Silver At National Mallakhamb Events
Updated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
Nashik's Krishna Ambekar Shines With Gold And Silver At National Mallakhamb Events

Nashik: Krishna Ambekar, a talented Mallakhamb player from KTHM College of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP) institution, has brought pride to Nashik and his university by winning a total of five medals at national-level competitions.

Representing Savitribai Phule Pune University, Krishna showcased outstanding skill and dedication by securing three silver medals at major national events. These include the All India Mallakhamb Sports Competition held in Chennai, the Khelo India University Games in Jaipur, and the Rope Mallakhamb event.

Adding to his remarkable achievement, Krishna also won two gold medals in the All-Rounder Championship and the Hanging category at the national championship held in Ratnagiri. His performance across different formats of Mallakhamb highlighted his versatility, strength, and technical excellence.

In recognition of this exceptional feat, Krishna Ambekar was felicitated by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj institution. The felicitation ceremony was attended by General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare, Chairman Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Vice President Vishwas More, Education Officer Dr Bhaskar Dhoke, and several other dignitaries, including principals, professors, sports officials, and staff members.

The college’s Sports Director, Dr Meenakshi Gawli, who guided Krishna throughout his training, was also present. She praised his discipline, commitment, and consistent performance at the national level.

Office bearers, faculty members, non-teaching staff, and fellow players congratulated Krishna on his success and wished him continued achievements in the future. His journey stands as an inspiration for young sportspersons in Nashik and across Maharashtra.

