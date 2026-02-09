Khelo India Multipurpose Hall Will Help Maharashtra Athletes Prepare For Olympics, Says Raksha Khadse In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Khelo India Multipurpose Hall is an important step for athletes from Maharashtra to prepare for the Olympics,” said Union Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Raksha Khadse.

She was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Khelo India Multipurpose Hall to be established by the National Centre of Excellence of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) here on Sunday. Sports equipment provided through the corporate social responsibility initiative of the ICICI Foundation was dedicated to the public on the occasion.

ICICI Bank zonal head Abhijeet Singh Pawar, Marathwada Association of Small-Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) president Arjun Gaikwada, SAI Deputy Director Monika Ghuge and other senior officers were present.

Khadse said the skills and talent of players at the grassroots level can be developed through the hall, as they will be provided with world-class sports amenities. Modern training methods, scientific facilities and high-level equipment made available through corporate social responsibility initiatives will help produce sportspersons at national and international levels. She added that proper coordination is being ensured through the government machinery and the corporate sector, and this partnership will help develop training programmes for players from the Marathwada region.

Under the Khelo India campaign, emphasis is being placed on providing basic facilities, talent searches and scientific training. The campaign is an important step towards taking India to the international level in the field of sports, Khadse said.

Ghuge informed the gathering about various sports activities undertaken by SAI and the work to be carried out through the multipurpose hall.

Pawar conveyed his best wishes to sportspersons for their future careers.

Winners of various sports events were felicitated by Khadse with medals and certificates. Sportspersons and coaches were present in large numbers.