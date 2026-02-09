Hygiene Lapse At Pune’s Iconic Santosh Bakery: Ants Found In Patties | Screen Grab

Pune: A hygiene lapse was reported at the popular Santosh Bakery on Sinhgad Road when ants were discovered inside patties purchased from the bakery. The incident gained attention after a video showing the ants went viral on social media.

A local resident ordered patties from the bakery through the Zomato app for breakfast. Upon opening the food, the customer noticed ants both on the surface and inside the patties. Concerned about the hygiene standards, the customer recorded a video and shared it online, questioning the cleanliness practices at the bakery.

In the video, ants can be seen crawling on and inside the patties. The customer raised concerns about the safety of consuming food from well-known bakeries and highlighted the potential health risks of poor hygiene.

The bakery owner admitted that the incident occurred due to a new staff member handling orders on a busy Sunday. The owner stated that it was an error on the part of the employee and confirmed that an apology had been conveyed to the customer.

Santosh Bakery is one of the frequently visited bakeries on Sinhgad Road, and this incident has sparked discussions among local residents about maintaining proper hygiene in food outlets. Bakery authorities have assured customers that steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The viral video has drawn attention to the importance of food safety and hygiene, reminding food businesses to follow strict quality standards to ensure the health and safety of their customers.