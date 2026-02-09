Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Visits Sharad Pawar In Pune Hospital With Sons Parth & Jay - WATCH |

Pune: Late Ajit Pawar's wife and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra, along with her sons Parth and Jay, visited veteran politician Sharad Pawar at a Pune hospital on Monday, February 9. The visit came as the 85-year-old NCP-SP chief was admitted to a private hospital in Pune after he complained of difficulty in breathing and a persistent cough.

Her visit to the hospital shows the Pawar family's unity during challenging times despite political differences. Recently, Sharad Pawar and his wife Pratibha, also visited their nephew Ajit Pawar’s house following his death in the Baramati plane crash.

Coming back to Sharad Pawar's health update, his daughter Supriya Sule took to her official social media handle and said that her father is suffering from chest congestion and has been advised a five-day course of antibiotics. Moreover, Sule also expressed gratitude to the medical team treating her father and thanked all the good wishes and support.

Health Update By Doctors At Pune Hospital

The 85-year-old was admitted after he complained of difficulty in breathing and a persistent cough. The doctors treating him said that his health condition is stable. One of the treating doctors, Dr Abhijit Lodha, while speaking to reporters, said, "Due to physical exertion, he developed a cough and chest congestion. Various tests have been conducted, and treatment is currently underway. His condition is stable. Any modifications to the treatment will be decided once all test reports are received. His vital parameters, including oxygen saturation levels, are stable. He is in a regular room and is not in the ICU."

Moreover, a release from the hospital also stated that there is a possibility that he may be kept under hospital observation for a day. Meanwhile, party workers have been requested not to crowd the hospital.

Rohit Pawar Speaks On NCP-SP Chief's Busy Schedule

In a release, Rohit Pawar said that over the past ten to twelve days, the NCP-SP chief has had a very hectic schedule. "Due to physical exhaustion and mild breathing discomfort, he was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in his private vehicle," adding that, "once remaining test reports are received, a decision will be taken on whether he should stay in Pune or be shifted to Mumbai.”

