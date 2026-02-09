 Pune News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Amar Samudre Clinches One-vote Win Over His BJP Rival In Panchayat Samiti
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Amar Samudre Clinches One-vote Win Over His BJP Rival In Panchayat Samiti

Pune News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Amar Samudre Clinches One-vote Win Over His BJP Rival In Panchayat Samiti

In a dramatic finish, Shiv Sena-UBT candidate Amar Samudre won the Dhoki Panchayat Samiti seat in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district by just one vote. He polled 3,187 votes against BJP’s Nihal Qazi’s 3,186, with postal ballots proving decisive, officials said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Amar Samudre Clinches One-vote Win Over His BJP Rival In Panchayat Samiti Chhatrapati | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a dramatic finish, a Shiv Sena (UBT) contestant won the Dhoki Panchayat Samiti seat in Dharashiv district by just one vote against his BJP rival on Monday, an official said.

The counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra is currently underway.

The seesawing battle for the Dhoki Panchayat Samiti culminated in Amar Samudre's victory, powered by two additional votes he received after the postal ballots were counted.

Read Also
Pune: 20-Year-Old Lesbian Woman Booked For Molesting Minor Girl In Katraj Area
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
'Insha Allah Sabhi Ko...': Pakistan Pacer Salman Mirza RESPONDS After Being Asked If He Can Get Indian Opener Abhishek Sharma Out; VIDEO Viral
'Insha Allah Sabhi Ko...': Pakistan Pacer Salman Mirza RESPONDS After Being Asked If He Can Get Indian Opener Abhishek Sharma Out; VIDEO Viral
Grammy-Winner, Ricky Kej, On His Wish Of 'Performing At Kala Ghoda's 100th Edition Of Arts Festival; WATCH
Grammy-Winner, Ricky Kej, On His Wish Of 'Performing At Kala Ghoda's 100th Edition Of Arts Festival; WATCH
India’s Edible Oil Output Seen At 9.6 Million Tonnes In 2025–26, Imports Likely To Touch 16.7 Million Tonnes: IVPA
India’s Edible Oil Output Seen At 9.6 Million Tonnes In 2025–26, Imports Likely To Touch 16.7 Million Tonnes: IVPA
Tax Dept’s NUDGE Campaign Can Be Model For Better Governance Across Agencies: CBDT Chief Ravi Agrawal
Tax Dept’s NUDGE Campaign Can Be Model For Better Governance Across Agencies: CBDT Chief Ravi Agrawal

He secured a total of 3,187 votes while his challenger from the BJP, Nihal Qazi, got 3,186, including three votes from the postal ballots, an official said, adding that 56 votes were cast for NOTA.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Amar Samudre Clinches One-vote Win Over His BJP Rival In...
Pune News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Amar Samudre Clinches One-vote Win Over His BJP Rival In...
Khelo India Multipurpose Hall Will Help Maharashtra Athletes Prepare For Olympics, Says Raksha...
Khelo India Multipurpose Hall Will Help Maharashtra Athletes Prepare For Olympics, Says Raksha...
Truck Driver Booked For Cheating Hingoli Traders Of Turmeric Worth ₹23.5 Lakh
Truck Driver Booked For Cheating Hingoli Traders Of Turmeric Worth ₹23.5 Lakh
Four Of Five Kin Of BJP Leader Suresh Warpudkar Lose Zilla Parishad Polls In Parbhani
Four Of Five Kin Of BJP Leader Suresh Warpudkar Lose Zilla Parishad Polls In Parbhani
Hygiene Lapse At Pune’s Iconic Santosh Bakery: Ants Found In Patties
Hygiene Lapse At Pune’s Iconic Santosh Bakery: Ants Found In Patties