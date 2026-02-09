Pune News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Amar Samudre Clinches One-vote Win Over His BJP Rival In Panchayat Samiti

Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Amar Samudre Clinches One-vote Win Over His BJP Rival In Panchayat Samiti Chhatrapati | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a dramatic finish, a Shiv Sena (UBT) contestant won the Dhoki Panchayat Samiti seat in Dharashiv district by just one vote against his BJP rival on Monday, an official said.

The counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra is currently underway.

The seesawing battle for the Dhoki Panchayat Samiti culminated in Amar Samudre's victory, powered by two additional votes he received after the postal ballots were counted.

He secured a total of 3,187 votes while his challenger from the BJP, Nihal Qazi, got 3,186, including three votes from the postal ballots, an official said, adding that 56 votes were cast for NOTA.

