Pune: B.Ed. College Students Lead Tree Plantation Drive At Talegaon Forest Park In Maval Tehsil | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: With the message that tree plantation is the most effective solution to combat the growing crisis of pollution and climate change, students of Snehavardhak Mandal Social & Educational Trust's B.Ed. College have taken a step toward environmental conservation as part of their social responsibility.

A plantation drive was recently organised with great enthusiasm at the Talegaon Forest Park near Somatane Phata along the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway. The site is developed by the Maharashtra Forest Department.

During the drive, various native saplings, including Amla, Karanj, Jamun, Sheesham, and Vavla, were planted. The Vadgaon Range Office of the Forest Department has undertaken a significant project to plant native trees across approximately 4.5 hectares of land at Somatane Phata. The primary objective of turning this entire area green is to increase oxygen levels in the air and protect the environment.

While thousands of native trees have already been planted here, the B.Ed. College students have now added their active participation to this mission.

The initiative was carried out under the special guidance of College Principal Dr Pallavi Vartak and Prof. Sheetal Mahale. Representing the Forest Department, Vadgaon Range Forest Officer Prakash Shinde, Forest Divisional Officer Hiremath M.S., and Forest Guard Yogesh Kokate were present to explain the importance of afforestation and provide technical support. This activity has fostered a deep sense of environmental awareness among the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Sheetal Mahale said, "Merely planting trees is not enough; nurturing and protecting them is the need of the hour. As future teachers, our students have recognised their responsibility toward nature by participating in this activity. Planting native trees will greatly help in maintaining local biodiversity."

The event saw participation from Shripad Shinde, Rupali Fatak, Sharmila Shinde, Ankita Chopade, Ankita Salunke, Nilam Adagale, Kalyani Shinde, Sarita Kanhere, Pallavi Kamble, Ashvini Butte, Paurnima Chaugule, Anju Shukla, and others.