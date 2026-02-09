Jalgaon District Collector Appeals For Strict ‘Copy-Free Campaign’ For 10th And 12th Exams | Sourced

Jalgaon: With the 10th- and 12th-grade examinations commencing in the district, the state government and the education board are striving to ensure that these exams are conducted smoothly in a copy-free, fear-free, and healthy environment. A copy-free campaign is being implemented across the state to completely prevent cheating, and the district administration is prepared to implement this campaign in Jalgaon district as well, informed District Collector Rohan Ghuge while speaking at a press conference held today at the District Collector's office. Education Officer (Secondary) Kalpana Chavan and her fellow officers were present on this occasion.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge stated that the 12th-grade examination will be held from February 10th to March 18th, with 48,232 students appearing for it. This includes 27,318 boys and 20,914 girls. The examination will be conducted at 82 examination centres in the district. The highest number of students, 40,811, is from the Commerce stream, followed by 26,884 students from Science and 15,514 students from Arts. The District Collector also mentioned that 978 students are from the vocational stream.

The 10th-grade examination will be held from February 20th to March 18th, with 59,420 students appearing from the district. This includes 33,653 boys and 25,767 girls, and the examination will be conducted at 147 centres. The District Collector stated that there are two sensitive examination centres in the district, and 25 examination centres for the 12th grade and 22 centres for the 10th grade are considered problematic. A district-level live streaming control room has been activated to keep a close watch on the examination centres in the district during the 10th and 12th standard examinations. It was stated that the direct link to this control room is being provided to the District Collector and the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge said that this will allow for action to be taken from the senior level against the concerned centre director and flying squad if any instances of cheating, external disturbances, or negligence by supervisors are found at any centre.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge clarified that sensitive examination centres in the district will be monitored using drone cameras, and video recording will be done by the administration outside the examination centres. He also stated that official identity cards will be issued to the centre directors and all personnel appointed at the examination centres. Before the press conference, the District Collector held a meeting with the education department to review the preparations for the copy-free examination campaign. Education Officer Kalpana Chavan provided information regarding this to the District Collector.