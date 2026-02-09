Nashik: Project Drishti Launched; MVP Alumni To Provide Free Eye Tests And Spectacles To Students | Sourced

Nashik: The MVP Alumni Association and the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVPS) are jointly launching an ambitious campaign, ‘Project Drishti’, for eye examinations of students. Under this campaign, free eye examinations will be conducted for students in MVPS schools, and free spectacles will be distributed as needed, according to the MVP Alumni Association.

This announcement was made at a one-day workshop held on Sunday, February 8th, at the MVPS Society's Institute of Nursing Education. The main objective of this initiative is to screen the vision of school students, identify vision defects early, and raise awareness among them and their parents to encourage timely treatment, thereby removing obstacles to their academic progress.

Students from the Nursing College will work as volunteers for the preparation of this campaign, informed Dr DD Lokhande, Education Officer of the MVPS institution. Dr Prasad Sonar (Nandurbar) provided special guidance to the students and explained the intricacies of the examinations. Principal Pournima Naik of the Nursing College, Dr Atul Sonawane from Nashik Municipal Corporation, and Akshay Sonawane from Surgana Rural Hospital were also present.

After the workshop, these volunteers will visit schools to conduct preliminary examinations of the students. A list of students will be prepared based on the vision screening. Subsequently, accurate examinations will be conducted using the mobile eye clinic (mobile van) of Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, and spectacles will be distributed.

This campaign will directly benefit thousands of students, and with the cooperation of the MVPS Society's medical and educational institutions, this initiative will become more effective and widespread, the organisers said.