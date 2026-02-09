Ajit Pawar’s Oil Portrait To Be Installed At Pune Municipal Corporation In Honour Of His Contribution | Sourced

Pune: An oil portrait of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will soon be installed in the main hall of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as a mark of respect for his contribution to the city’s development.

The portrait was formally presented to Mayor Manjusha Nagpure by Leader of the House Ganesh Bidkar. The decision to install Ajit Pawar’s portrait in the civic body’s main hall was taken in recognition of his role in Pune’s growth and his strong administrative leadership.

According to civic leaders, Ajit Pawar’s efforts in infrastructure development, urban planning, and governance have played a key role in shaping modern Pune. His guidance and administrative experience have helped accelerate several major projects in the city.

The installation of the portrait is being seen as a symbolic gesture to honour his long-standing association with the city’s progress and his influence on municipal administration. Civic officials stated that the move reflects the respect he commands within the civic body and among public representatives.

The portrait will be displayed in the main meeting hall of the Pune Municipal Corporation, where important civic discussions and decisions take place.

Municipal leaders expressed confidence that the honour will inspire future generations of public representatives to work towards the city’s development with the same dedication and discipline.