 Ajit Pawar’s Oil Portrait To Be Installed At Pune Municipal Corporation In Honour Of His Contribution
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAjit Pawar’s Oil Portrait To Be Installed At Pune Municipal Corporation In Honour Of His Contribution

Ajit Pawar’s Oil Portrait To Be Installed At Pune Municipal Corporation In Honour Of His Contribution

The portrait was formally presented to Mayor Manjusha Nagpure by Leader of the House Ganesh Bidkar. The decision to install Ajit Pawar’s portrait in the civic body’s main hall was taken in recognition of his role in Pune’s growth and his strong administrative leadership

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar’s Oil Portrait To Be Installed At Pune Municipal Corporation In Honour Of His Contribution | Sourced

Pune: An oil portrait of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will soon be installed in the main hall of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as a mark of respect for his contribution to the city’s development.

The portrait was formally presented to Mayor Manjusha Nagpure by Leader of the House Ganesh Bidkar. The decision to install Ajit Pawar’s portrait in the civic body’s main hall was taken in recognition of his role in Pune’s growth and his strong administrative leadership.

According to civic leaders, Ajit Pawar’s efforts in infrastructure development, urban planning, and governance have played a key role in shaping modern Pune. His guidance and administrative experience have helped accelerate several major projects in the city.

Read Also
Bogus Voting Busted In Pune's Kesnand: Six Labourers Held After Officials Refuse Complaint
article-image

The installation of the portrait is being seen as a symbolic gesture to honour his long-standing association with the city’s progress and his influence on municipal administration. Civic officials stated that the move reflects the respect he commands within the civic body and among public representatives.

FPJ Shorts
Over 70 Children Hospitalised After School Meal In Bihar
Over 70 Children Hospitalised After School Meal In Bihar
Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Election Results: Taluka-Wise Full List Of Winners
Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Election Results: Taluka-Wise Full List Of Winners
Who Is Talha Anjum's Fiancée Zoiea Karim? Rapper's Cousin & Biomedical Scientist Hails From London, Here's All You Need To Know
Who Is Talha Anjum's Fiancée Zoiea Karim? Rapper's Cousin & Biomedical Scientist Hails From London, Here's All You Need To Know
Navi Mumbai Forum Alleges Commercial Misuse Of Subsidized Land By Private Schools, Seeks CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Intervention
Navi Mumbai Forum Alleges Commercial Misuse Of Subsidized Land By Private Schools, Seeks CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Intervention

The portrait will be displayed in the main meeting hall of the Pune Municipal Corporation, where important civic discussions and decisions take place.

Municipal leaders expressed confidence that the honour will inspire future generations of public representatives to work towards the city’s development with the same dedication and discipline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Election Results: Taluka-Wise Full List Of Winners
Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Election Results: Taluka-Wise Full List Of Winners
Two-Day Short Film Making Workshop Held In Jalgaon; Students Learn Filmmaking Techniques
Two-Day Short Film Making Workshop Held In Jalgaon; Students Learn Filmmaking Techniques
Nashik: Project Drishti Launched; MVP Alumni To Provide Free Eye Tests And Spectacles To Students
Nashik: Project Drishti Launched; MVP Alumni To Provide Free Eye Tests And Spectacles To Students
NH7 Weekender Pune: Prateek Kuhad, Talwiinder, Raftaar To Perform At 3-Day Event; Here's How To Book...
NH7 Weekender Pune: Prateek Kuhad, Talwiinder, Raftaar To Perform At 3-Day Event; Here's How To Book...
NCP Sweeps Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Polls; Leaders Dedicate Victory To Ajit Pawar
NCP Sweeps Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Polls; Leaders Dedicate Victory To Ajit Pawar