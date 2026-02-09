VIDEO: NCP Leader Devram Lande Celebrates Daughter-In-Law’s Zilla Parishad Win In Pune's Junnar Wearing Only ‘Langot’ | Sourced

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Zilla Parishad president Devram Lande on Monday celebrated his daughter-in-law's victory in the Zilla Parishad elections in Pune district's Junnar taluka by wearing only a 'langot'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

How did Devram Lande celebrate?

Monali Amol Lande won the Zilla Parishad election as a candidate from the NCP. Following her victory, Devram Lande, her father-in-law, celebrated uniquely, holding a photo of late NCP chief Ajit Pawar and dancing in jubilation.

What is a langot?

A langot is a loincloth worn by men in India as underclothing. It is still commonly worn by pehlwans (wrestlers) while exercising or sparring in a dangal.

Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Elections

The NCP has swept the polls in Pune district, while the BJP and Shiv Sena were ahead of their rivals as per the early trends of the local body elections in Maharashtra on Monday.

Counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis began at 10 am.

While there was no official confirmation from the State Election Commission, TV channels reported that the BJP has established a lead in 200 out of 731 seats and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in 137 seats of Zilla Parishads till 2 pm.

The NCP is ahead in 120 seats, Congress 46, Shiv Sena (UBT) 33, NCP (SP) 13, and others in 29.

The polls were held on Saturday in 12 Zilla Parishads - Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur - to elect 731 members along with 1,462 seats in 125 Panchayat Samitis under their jurisdiction.

A total of 2,624 candidates contested the Zilla Parishad polls, and 4,814 candidates were in the fray for the Panchayat Samiti elections.