 VIDEO: NCP Leader Devram Lande Celebrates Daughter-In-Law’s Zilla Parishad Win In Pune's Junnar Wearing Only ‘Langot’
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: NCP Leader Devram Lande Celebrates Daughter-In-Law’s Zilla Parishad Win In Pune's Junnar Wearing Only ‘Langot’

VIDEO: NCP Leader Devram Lande Celebrates Daughter-In-Law’s Zilla Parishad Win In Pune's Junnar Wearing Only ‘Langot’

Monali Amol Lande won the Zilla Parishad election as a candidate from the NCP. Following her victory, Devram Lande, her father-in-law, celebrated uniquely, holding a photo of late NCP chief Ajit Pawar and dancing in jubilation

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: NCP Leader Devram Lande Celebrates Daughter-In-Law’s Zilla Parishad Win In Pune's Junnar Wearing Only ‘Langot’ | Sourced

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Zilla Parishad president Devram Lande on Monday celebrated his daughter-in-law's victory in the Zilla Parishad elections in Pune district's Junnar taluka by wearing only a 'langot'.

How did Devram Lande celebrate?

Monali Amol Lande won the Zilla Parishad election as a candidate from the NCP. Following her victory, Devram Lande, her father-in-law, celebrated uniquely, holding a photo of late NCP chief Ajit Pawar and dancing in jubilation.

What is a langot?

FPJ Shorts
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi Shares Startup Mantra, Advises Students To Integrate Art & Studies
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi Shares Startup Mantra, Advises Students To Integrate Art & Studies
What Is The Health Condition Sharad Pawar Is Suffering From? Is It Fatal; Know Here
What Is The Health Condition Sharad Pawar Is Suffering From? Is It Fatal; Know Here
Single's Inferno Season 5 Episodes 11 & 12 Release Date & Time: Here's When To Watch The Finale Of Netflix's Korean Dating Show
Single's Inferno Season 5 Episodes 11 & 12 Release Date & Time: Here's When To Watch The Finale Of Netflix's Korean Dating Show
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: FIR First Said Driver Unidentified Before Naming Tobacco Baron’s Son, Shivam Mishra
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: FIR First Said Driver Unidentified Before Naming Tobacco Baron’s Son, Shivam Mishra

A langot is a loincloth worn by men in India as underclothing. It is still commonly worn by pehlwans (wrestlers) while exercising or sparring in a dangal.

Read Also
Pune Mayor & Deputy Mayor Elected Unopposed; BJP's Manjusha Nagpure, RPI's Parshuram Wadekar Take...
article-image

Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Elections

The NCP has swept the polls in Pune district, while the BJP and Shiv Sena were ahead of their rivals as per the early trends of the local body elections in Maharashtra on Monday.

Counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis began at 10 am.

While there was no official confirmation from the State Election Commission, TV channels reported that the BJP has established a lead in 200 out of 731 seats and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in 137 seats of Zilla Parishads till 2 pm.

Read Also
Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Supremo Hospitalised In Pune Following Complaints Of Throat...
article-image

The NCP is ahead in 120 seats, Congress 46, Shiv Sena (UBT) 33, NCP (SP) 13, and others in 29.

The polls were held on Saturday in 12 Zilla Parishads - Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur - to elect 731 members along with 1,462 seats in 125 Panchayat Samitis under their jurisdiction.

A total of 2,624 candidates contested the Zilla Parishad polls, and 4,814 candidates were in the fray for the Panchayat Samiti elections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: NCP Leader Devram Lande Celebrates Daughter-In-Law’s Zilla Parishad Win In Pune's Junnar...
VIDEO: NCP Leader Devram Lande Celebrates Daughter-In-Law’s Zilla Parishad Win In Pune's Junnar...
Three Devotees Injured After Racing Bulls Panic Crowd In Jejuri |WATCH VIDEO
Three Devotees Injured After Racing Bulls Panic Crowd In Jejuri |WATCH VIDEO
Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Supremo Hospitalised In Pune Following Complaints Of Throat...
Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Supremo Hospitalised In Pune Following Complaints Of Throat...
Pune: Ex-Sarpanch Nirmala Nawale, Who Has 5.74 Lakh Instagram Followers, Loses Panchayat Samiti...
Pune: Ex-Sarpanch Nirmala Nawale, Who Has 5.74 Lakh Instagram Followers, Loses Panchayat Samiti...
Gujarat Traders Booked For Cheating Pune Jeweller Of ₹56 Lakh in Mahakal Temple Jewellery Scam
Gujarat Traders Booked For Cheating Pune Jeweller Of ₹56 Lakh in Mahakal Temple Jewellery Scam