Nashik’s Vaidya Nilima–Vikrant Jadhav Embark On Antarctic Research Expedition | Sourced

Nashik: Renowned Ayurvedic practitioners from Nashik, Vaidya Nilima and Vikrant Jadhav, who have been practising Ayurveda for over three and a half decades, have departed for Antarctica as part of a special research expedition. The mission will last for 31 days, according to information shared by the couple. The expedition focuses on the study of plant species that survive and bloom in extreme cold temperatures, ranging from –32°C to –79°C in Antarctica.



Researchers from four different countries are participating in this mission. As part of the expedition, visits will be made to various research stations, including the Indian research station Maitri. The team will also explore regions such as South Georgia, the South Sandwich Islands, Ross Island, and other ice-covered islands, including Skat and Arties.



The expedition leaders are British explorer Chad Burt, who has 27 years of experience in polar expeditions. Chad Burt has also made a short film on Shackleton, one of the earliest explorers of Antarctica.

Expressing his feelings, Vaidya Vikrant Jadhav said that getting the opportunity to represent Nashik in such a prestigious international expedition and to conduct research related to Ayurveda is a matter of great pride and fortune.

Ranjit Puranik of Dhootpapeshwar announced that daily highlights of the expedition will be shared on YouTube, stating that this mission honours Ayurveda and will serve as a unique inspiration for the new generation of Ayurvedic scholars. Vaidya Jadhav also mentioned that important moments from the expedition will be shared with the public.

Meanwhile, citizens from various sections of Nashik’s social and cultural life have extended their best wishes to the Jadhav couple for their historic and inspiring mission.