 'US Would Have Won Against India...': Piyush Goyal’s Light-Hearted Cricket Comment Draws Smile From Sergio Gor - VIDEO
Union Minister Piyush Goyal jokingly said the US cricket team might have beaten India in the T20 World Cup if Washington had agreed to zero reciprocal tariffs. Speaking at a reception hosted by US Ambassador Sergio Gor, Goyal praised the US team’s performance and credited Gor’s role in finalising the India–US interim trade deal.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 09:58 PM IST
article-image
ANI

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday made a light-hearted remark during a reception hosted at the residence of US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor.

Goyal jokingly said that the United States cricket team might have won against India in their recent T20 World Cup match on Saturday if Washington had agreed to zero reciprocal tariffs. The statement drew a smile on the Gor's face.

“…The US may not have won yesterday’s match (against India in the T20 World Cup), but I must say, for a country which has not known Cricket and has started on Cricket a few years ago, the performance was fabulous. Sergio was there to enjoy the match… Sergio pointed out one very important factor – the US lost the match by 18% and a very humble request I made to him as a suggestion that if only you had made the reciprocal tariff zero, you would possibly have won the match. I was indeed amazed by the fabulous performance US cricket team did…,” the minister said.

Besides, Goyal acknowledged Ambassador Gor’s role in strengthening India-US economic ties. He credited Gor’s personal involvement and leadership for helping finalise the long-pending trade deal between India and US.

“The trade deal would not have been possible without his support and engagement. Thank you for all that you have done to further strengthen this bond," he said.

article-image

India-US Trade Deal

The India–US interim trade deal was announced on February 2 after months of negotiations amid tariff-related tensions. It provides for a reduction in reciprocal US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent.

In a joint statement, both countries said they would move quickly to implement the framework while continuing discussions towards a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

