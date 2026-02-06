AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara In Jalandhar’s Model Town

AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot5 dead outisde of Gurudwara in Jalandhar's Model Town | X/@PTI

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead on Friday after unidentified attackers opened fire on his Mahindra Thar outside Gurudwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town area, police said.

The shooting occurred near the Model Town gurdwara, where assailants allegedly fired multiple rounds at Oberoi’s vehicle, creating panic among locals. The bullets shattered the car’s windows, leaving Oberoi critically injured.

He was immediately taken to a private hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries, according to police sources.

After the incident, heavy police deployment was made at the crime scene. The area was sealed off as investigators launched a probe. Police teams are scanning CCTV footage from nearby locations to identify the attackers and ascertain the motive behind the killing.

Who Was Lucky Oberoi

Lucky Oberoi was a local leader and functionary associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab specifically in the Jalandhar area. He was known as a supporter and aide to AAP's Jalandhar Cantt constituency in-charge, Rajwinder Thiara. His wife, Simarjot Kaur, had previously contested municipal corporation elections on an AAP ticket but lost.