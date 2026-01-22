 Punjab News: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann Launch Health Scheme Offering Free Treatment Up To ₹10 Lakh Per Family
Punjab News: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann Launch Health Scheme Offering Free Treatment Up To ₹10 Lakh Per Family

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna’, offering free cashless medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh per family. The scheme covers over 2,500 medical procedures and will benefit 65 lakh families. Anyone with Aadhaar and voter ID can avail treatment at hospitals across the state.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann Launch Health Scheme Providing Free Treatment Of Up To ₹10 lakh To Each Family | ANI

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister on Thursday launched the state AAP government’s `mukh mantri sehat yojna’ (chief minister health scheme) which will provide free cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh to every family of the state.

Rolling out the scheme, Kejriwal and Mann said that the said scheme – that covers over 2,500 medical procedures - will be provided to all the 65 lakh families in the state and anyone having voter card and Aadhaar card, visiting any hospital will get benefits of the said scheme.

Briefing the newspersons on the occasion, Kejriwal held that it was a historic occasion for Punjab as no other government had launched such a scheme which chief minister Bhagwant Mann had within four years’ of AAP government.

Lauding the Mann government, the former chief minister of Delhi, Kejriwal, referred to the functioning of about 1,000 ``mohalla clinics’’ in the state and said that 500 more such clinics and about 2,500 ``village clinics’’ will also come up in the state.

Stating that about 400 primary health centres came up in Punjab during the past 75 years in Punjab, Kejriwal attacked the previous governments held that 1,100 doctors, including specialists, have also been hired in the state by the AAP government.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann held that it was a historic day in the Punjab’s health sector as the said scheme is the biggest health scheme since independence.

