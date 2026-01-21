BIG Relief For Punjab Kesari! Supreme Court Tells Bhagwant Mann Govt Not To Disrupt Newspaper's Operations

The SC granted interim relief to Punjab Kesari, directing the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government not to take any coercive steps that could disrupt the newspaper’s printing operations | File Image

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted major interim relief to Punjab Kesari, directing the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government not to take any forceful steps that could disrupt the newspaper’s operations, including cutting power supply to its printing presses over alleged pollution norm violations.

Bench Takes Urgent Note of Newspaper’s Plea

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant took urgent cognisance of the plea filed by the Punjab Kesari Group, which argued that the publication of several editions of the daily would be severely affected if electricity to its printing presses was disconnected.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the newspaper group, mentioned the matter for urgent hearing, warning that the press faced immediate disruption.

‘Electricity Cut Over News Article,’ Claims Newspaper Group

“Our newspaper should not stop because of an article. Our press electricity will be disconnected,” Rohatgi told the court.

He further submitted that following the publication of an article critical of the ruling dispensation, the group’s printing presses faced power cuts, hotels owned by the promoters were shut, and FIRs were registered against the owners, which he described as retaliatory action.

High Court Reserved Verdict, No Interim Relief Granted

Rohatgi informed the bench that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had already heard the matter and reserved its verdict, but no interim relief had been granted so far.

Supreme Court Orders Status Quo

Taking the plea on board, the Supreme Court passed an interim direction stating: “Without prejudice to the rights of both sides, and without expressing any opinion on the merits of the matter, it is directed that the printing presses of Punjab Kesari shall continue uninterruptedly, and status quo shall be maintained with regard to other properties.”

State Cites Pollution Norm Violations

Counsel representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government contended that the action was taken after the group was found in violation of pollution control norms.

Punjab Kesari Alleges ‘Targeted Witch-Hunt’

Earlier, the Punjab Kesari Group alleged a “targeted witch-hunt” by the AAP-led Punjab government. In a letter addressed to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the group claimed that state agencies initiated raids soon after it published a report on October 31, 2025, concerning opposition allegations against the ruling party’s national convenor.

The group further alleged that from November 2, 2025, government advertisements to Punjab Kesari publications were stopped.