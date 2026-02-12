 'Valentine’s Week In Parliament': Netizens React As TMC MPs Saugata Roy, June Maliah Appear Lost In Conversation - VIDEO
A viral clip showing TMC MPs Saugata Roy and June Malia in conversation during Chandrashekhar Azad’s speech on the Immigration and Foreigners Code (Amendment) Bill has sparked mixed reactions online. While some users joked about “Valentine’s Week in Parliament,” others criticised the moment, contrasting it with the serious issues being discussed in the House.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
A video clip featuring Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Saugata Roy and June Malia has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread reactions from users. The footage appears to show the two leaders deeply engaged in conversation while Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad was addressing the House on the Immigration and Foreigners Code (Amendment) Bill.

The brief clip quickly circulated online, prompting a flurry of comments, many of them humorous. One user, Divya Gandotra Tandon, remarked, “Looks like those sitting at the back are celebrating their own Valentine’s Week.” Another wrote, “Valentine’s Week is being celebrated in Parliament as well,” while a different user joked about “Valentine Day preparations.”

Some comments took a sarcastic tone, with one user tagging Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and quipping, “You got competition, sir.” Another post read, “Special discussion underway for Valentine’s Day,” while one critic wrote, “Is this what we pay taxes for?”

A few users also contrasted the moment with Azad’s speech, noting that he was raising issues concerning the rights of Dalit workers while the conversation continued in the background.

The incident occurred on Thursday at around 3:40 pm, though neither of the MPs has publicly responded to the viral video so far.

