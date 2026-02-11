Punjab: 135 POs Nabbed During 3-Day Drive Against Gangsters

Punjab Police | X @PunjabPoliceInd

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 3,260 accused including 135 proclaimed offenders (POs) during their 3-day drive against gangsters across the state.

Sharing the cumulative outcomes of the three-day operation against gangsters, Special Director General of Police (Special DGP), Law and Order, Punjab, Arpit Shukla said that police teams have also recovered 47 weapons, 4.8 kg heroin, 3.6 kg opium, 42,797 intoxicant pills, 68 kg poppy husk and Rs 30 lakhs drug money from their possession.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the 72-hours-long operation had achieved its objectives beyond expectations and ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ campaign will be continued till Punjab is free from gangsters.

Meanwhile, police teams continued its drive against drugs “Yudh Nashian Virudh” (war against drugs) for 347th day with 164 drug smugglers arrested on Wednesday and recovered 11.9 kg heroin, 344 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 4,700 drug money from their possession. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 49,129 in 347 days.