 Rajasthan Govt Orders Probe Into 10 Private Universities Over Fraud Complaints
The Rajasthan government has ordered an investigation into 10 private universities following complaints of fraudulent and backdated degrees. OPJS University, Churu, has been liquidated, and 16 officials linked to OPJS and Mewar University have been arrested. A regulatory commission for private institutions is also being planned.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 07:24 PM IST
Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa |

Jaipur: Following complaints of fraudulent degrees and irregularities, the Rajasthan government has ordered an investigation into 10 private universities in the state.

Responding to a question in the state assembly regarding action into the alleged irregularities of private universities of the state, the deputy chief minister and minister for higher education, Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa, said that out of the 53 private universities under the control of the department, orders have been given to investigate 10 private universities after receiving complaints of irregularities against them. These include OPJS University Churu, Singhania University Jhunjhunu, Sunrise University Alwar, Shridhar University Jhunjhunu, Mewar University Chittorgarh, Madhav University Sirohi, Raffles University Alwar, Nirvana University Jaipur, University of Technology Jaipur, and Jagdish Jhabarmal Tibrewala University Jhunjhunu.

He said out of these 10 universities, following complaints of fraud, the department has liquidated OPJS University, Churu, on January 7, 2026, appointing the Divisional Commissioner, Bikaner, as its administrator.

The Special Operation Group of the police had received complaints against officials of OPJS University Churu, Sunrise University Alwar, and Singhania University Jhunjhunu. Shri JJT University Jhunjhunu and Mewar University Chittorgarh regarding awarding backdated mark sheets/degrees of various courses.

“ Taking action on this, 16 officials and brokers of OPJS and Mewar universities have been arrested and sent to jail while the investigation against others is underway," said Bairwa.

He said that the process to establish a regulatory commission to control private higher education institutions in the state and prevent irregularities is underway. A draft of this will soon be prepared and submitted to the Law Department for review.

