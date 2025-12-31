UP: Man Accused Of Raping Minor Tries To Evade Arrest By Applying Lipstick, Wearing Burqa, Later Caught By Police In Mathura; VIDEO

The accused seen wearing burqa and lipstick to evade arrest | X/@HateDectector

A 50-year-old man wanted in a minor rape case was arrested in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, after police found him wearing a burqa and lipstick in an alleged attempt to evade arrest. A video of the arrest has since gone viral on social media.

Arrest Video Goes Viral

The viral video shows the suspect dressed in a black burqa, including a headscarf covering most of his face, with red lipstick visible on his lips. Police said the disguise was an attempt to hide in Vrindavan, near Mathura, while remaining on the run for several months.

Accused Identified As Rajesh Sisodia

According to media reports, the accused has been identified as Rajesh Sisodia, who was wanted in connection with the rape of a minor reported on December 15 in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district. After the incident, he allegedly fled his hometown and managed to evade arrest until he was traced to Mathura.

Minor Allegedly Lured With Job Promise

According to multiple media reports, the accused allegedly lured the minor on the pretext of offering her a job linked to the police or jail administration. Following the registration of the case, multiple police teams were formed to track him down across districts.

Booked Under IPC And POCSO Act

Police stated that the accused had been absconding since an FIR was registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. His unusual disguise was reportedly adopted to mislead locals and law enforcement agencies.