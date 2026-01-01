 SSC Releases Delhi Police Constable (Driver) 2025 Preliminary Answer Key At ssc.gov.in; Objection Window Open Till January 3
SSC has released the preliminary answer key for the Delhi Police Constable (Driver)–Male 2025 exam. Candidates can check their question paper, response sheet and raise objections online at ssc.gov.in by January 3, 2026, with a fee of ₹50 per question.

SSC Delhi Police Constable (Driver) 2025 Preliminary Answer Key: The preliminary answer key for the Constable (Driver)-Male Delhi Police Examination, 2025 has been made available by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). You can now view your question paper, response sheet, and answer key online at SSC.gov.in.

SSC Delhi Police Constable (Driver) 2025 Preliminary Answer Key: Important details

Exam Name: Constable (Driver)–Male, Delhi Police 2025

Exam Date: December 16 to December 17, 2025

Mode of Exam: Computer-Based Examination (CBE)

Answer Key & Response Sheet Availability: Available on ssc.gov.in

Challenge Fee: ₹50 per question

Last Date to Raise Objections: January 3, 2026 (till 6:00 PM)

SSC Delhi Police Constable (Driver) 2025 Preliminary Answer Key: Steps to raise the objection

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Then click the log button, input your password and registration number, and then click "Login."

Step 3: Click the link to access the Constable (Driver)-Male Delhi Police 2025 tentative answer key.

Step 4: Carefully go over the question paper and response sheet you downloaded.

Step 5: Choose the question and click the challenge module

Step 6: Pay the Rs 50 charge for each question.

Step 7: Save the confirmation for your records and submit the objections.

After the allotted period, tentative answer keys and response sheets won't be accessible. In the future, SSC will not grant individual requests for answer keys.

To make sure their complaints are taken into account, candidates are urged to finish the process within the challenge time. This procedure contributes to the examination's continued transparency.

