Dharmendra’s Education Journey: A Glimpse Into The Early School Life Of Bollywood’s He-Man

Bollywood actor Dharmendra | Image: Insta/@aapkadharam

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who has been hospitalised for a week at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, is reportedly recovering and under medical observation, contrary to social media rumours suggesting he was on ventilator support.

According to the Indian Express report, the sources close to the Deol family have strongly rejected all reports of his deteriorating health as false and exaggerated. The 89-year-old star, who turns 90 on December 8, 2025, is said to be responding well to treatment. Let's know the actor’s early life and education.

Early Life and Roots in Punjab

He was born as Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on December 8, 1935, in Nasrali village, Ludhiana district, Punjab (erstwhile British India), into a Punjabi Jat family. Raised by his parents, Kewal Krishan and Satwant Kaur, he was brought up in an environment of strong family and cultural values that would later be reflected in his feet-on-the-ground personality.

His ancestral village, Dangon, is situated near Pakhowal Tehsil, Raikot, in Ludhiana. Dharmendra spent most of his childhood in Sahnewal, where his father used to work as the headmaster of the local government school.

Dharmendra’s Education Journey

Dharmendra attended the Government Senior Secondary School at Lalton Kalan, Ludhiana, after his father was posted there. Later, he matriculated at Phagwara in 1952.

During that time, schools of Punjab were affiliated with Panjab University, Chandigarh. Though he hailed from a small village, Dharmendra developed a keen interest in academics and literature that influenced his outlook to be disciplined and determined before he ventured into films.

From Small-Town Student to Bollywood’s He-Man

With his schooling thus complete, Dharmendra moved to Mumbai to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. His natural charm, good looks, and emotional depth quickly made him one of Indian cinema’s most admired stars.

He rose to fame with classic films like Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, and Sholay, which is regarded as one of the greatest Indian films of all time. In 2005, Sholay received the Filmfare Best Film of 50 Years award.

Legacy and Recognition

He is fondly known as Bollywood's "He-Man". Dharmendra was once ranked among the most handsome men in the world. In 2022, Outlook India featured him in its "75 Best Bollywood Actors" listing while Rediff.com listed him 10th in its "Top 10 Bollywood Actors of All Time".