MPESB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 500 Posts Ends Today; Check Salary Structure & Other Details Here

MPESB Recruitment 2025: The registration process for the Subedar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Recruitment Test for Police H.Q., Home (Police) -2025 is going to end today, November 10, 2025, by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB). Candidates who haven't applied yet and are interested can also apply by visiting the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in. However, applicants can make the changes in the form by November 15, 2025.

MPESB Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 500 vacancies in the organisation. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Sub Inspector (Post Code 03) – (General Duty – Other than Special Armed Forces): 377

2. Sub Inspector (Post Code 02) – (General Duty – Special Armed Forces): 95

3. Subedar (Post Code 01): 28

MPESB Recruitment 2025: Salary structure

The salary structure includes a basic pay of ₹36,200 with a grade pay of ₹4,200. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the total gross salary ranges between ₹45,000 and ₹55,000 per month, depending on allowances and other benefits applicable as per government norms.

Read the official notification here

MPESB Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Unreserved candidates must pay a fee of Rs 500, while OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwD applicants must pay Rs 250.

MPESB Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Subedar, ASI registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

MPESB Recruitment 2025: Exam dates

The exam will take place on January 9, 2026, in two shifts: 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.