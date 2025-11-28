RRB NTPC UG 2025: Application Deadline Extended For 3,058 Posts; Apply By December 4

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 | Official Website

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have extended the application date to apply for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC-Undergraduate) Recruitment 2025. All interested candidates may now apply until December 4, 2025, to fill 3,058 vacancies available for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Trains Clerk posts. Earlier, the deadline was November 27.

Candidates will also be able to pay their application fee through December 6, 2025. As a precaution, applicants are encouraged to complete their application quickly to prevent problems from arising near the application deadline.

Also, the Railway Recruitment Board has reiterated its position regarding the requirement for all candidates to be subject to Aadhaar-based biometric verification at the exam centres. To facilitate this process, any candidate who has not previously linked or authenticated their Aadhaar must complete the action on the official website at www.rrbapply.gov.in as soon as possible to avoid any potential problems later.

Revised Schedule

Online application submission: December 4, 2025 (by 23:59 hours).

Application fee: December 6, 2025.

Modification window: December 7 – 16, 2025.

Scribe certification details for eligible candidates: December 17 – 21, 2025.

The selection process will consist of Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1), Computer-Based Test 2 (CBT 2), Typing Skill Test (CBTST), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. All candidates should continue to check their specific RRB regional website frequently for the latest updates.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- rrbcd.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees

Note: Download the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.