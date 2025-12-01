Mira–Bhayandar Metro Update: Minister Pratap Sarnaik Confirms Scrapping Of Dongri Car Shed After Public Opposition

Minister Pratap Sarnaik Confirms Scrapping of Dongri Car Shed After Public Opposition | X - @PratapSarnaik

Mumbai, Dec 01: The Maharashtra government has decided to scrap the proposed metro car shed project at Dongri in the Mira–Bhayandar region, following sustained public opposition and environmental concerns. An official notification announcing the cancellation will be issued shortly, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Sunday.

Decision Announced at MMRDA Review Meeting

The minister was speaking during a review meeting held at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) headquarters. Metropolitan Commissioner Ashwini Kumar Mudgal, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Mira–Bhayandar Municipal Commissioner Radha Binod Sharm, and other senior officials were present.

🗓️ १ डिसेंबर २०२५ | 📍 मुंबई



मिरा - भाईंदर येथील डोंगरी परिसरातील प्रस्तावित मेट्रो कारशेड प्रकल्प अखेर रद्द करण्याचा निर्णय सरकारने घेतला असून या संदर्भातील अधिकृत अधिसूचना लवकरच जारी होणार आहे. स्थानिक नागरिकांचा सातत्यपूर्ण विरोध, पर्यावरणीय परिणाम आणि भू-उपयोगाशी संबंधित… pic.twitter.com/3zTI0m5Jwi — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) December 1, 2025

Residents and Activists Welcome the Move

The government’s decision has been welcomed by Dongri residents, environmental activists, and several local organisations, who described it as a step that prioritises both environmental protection and public interest.

Public Opposition and Technical Issues Raised

Earlier, local residents, civic groups, and environmental organisations had raised strong objections to the project, citing large-scale land requirement, potential tree cutting, traffic congestion, and its impact on the region’s development plan. Technical challenges related to land use also emerged as a significant hurdle.

Alternative Site to Be Identified Soon

"Taking these factors into account, the government concluded that exploring an alternative site for the car shed would be more appropriate. Once the official notification is released, the process of identifying a new location for the facility will be fast-tracked," the minister said, adding that planning is already underway to ensure the metro project is completed on schedule.

The proposed Metro car shed at Dongri has long been embroiled in controversy, primarily due to strong opposition from local residents over large-scale tree felling. Earlier this year, nearly 6,000 citizens formed a human chain across Mira Bhayandar to register their protest.

About four years ago, the MMRDA had identified 32 hectares of land across the villages of Rai, Morva and Murdha in Bhayandar for the project. However, the plan was stalled after villagers objected, citing fears of losing their livelihood since the depot would replace agricultural land.

In 2024, MMRDA officials revisited the proposal and shifted their focus to the Uttan–Dongri belt, where they aimed to build a larger depot on a 59.65-hectare hillock and extend the Metro line by 5.5 kilometres. This revised plan too faced stiff resistance from local communities and has now been officially scrapped

