 Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena-UBT Clinches Victory In Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Stronghold, Thane Ward
Shiv Sena (UBT) won a key Thane civic ward, traditionally Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s stronghold, as candidate Shahaji Khusphe defeated Shinde’s faction’s Ashok Vaiti by 667 votes. Despite the Sena (UBT) trailing overall, this victory highlights lingering support for Uddhav Thackeray’s faction even in areas dominated by Shinde’s Shiv Sena after the 2022 party split.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (L) & Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (R) | File Photo

Thane: The Shiv Sena (UBT) has clinched victory in the Thane civic ward where Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde resides. The area has long been considered his stronghold. Sena (UBT) candidate Shahaji Khusphe defeated the Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s nominee and former mayor Ashok Vaiti by a margin of 667 votes.

According to officials, Khusphe secured 12,860 votes in Ward 13A, while Vaiti polled 12,193. The outcome has attracted attention as Thane has historically been the Shiv Sena’s core base, shaped by the influence of Bal Thackeray, the late Anand Dighe, and later Shinde himself. Following the 2022 split in the party, most of the Sena’s organisational structure in Thane — including shakhas and corporators — aligned with Shinde, making the civic polls a prestige battle for both the ruling faction and the Sena (UBT).

BMC Elections 2026 Results: Thackeray Cousins Seek Unity But Face Challenges In Mumbai Civic Polls...
Although the Sena (UBT) trails significantly in the overall race for control of the Thane Municipal Corporation, its win in Shinde’s backyard has raised political eyebrows. Ward 13 has four seats, three of which were won by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

However, the Sena (UBT)’s victory in the most high-profile contest has carried symbolic weight, suggesting that voter support has not entirely shifted with organisational control and that the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction continues to retain pockets of influence even in areas closely associated with Shinde.

