‘Wrong And Unfair’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Criticises Election Commission For Last-Minute Municipal Poll Postponement | VIDEO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday sharply criticised the State Election Commission's (SEC) decision to postpone some of the upcoming local body elections, terming the move "wrong" and "unfair" to candidates. Speaking to reporters here before heading to his poll campaign rally in Paithan, the chief minister argued that cancelling elections at the last moment due to petitions or sub judice matters was an unjust action against those who had completed the full nomination process.

"The decision to postpone some of the elections, triggered by someone's petition in court and sub judice matters, was unfair to other candidates," Fadnavis said.

The chief minister questioned the SEC's legal basis for the postponement, saying, "I don't know who the Election Commission is consulting. But as far as I know about law, elections cannot be postponed because someone has moved the court." The statement from the chief minister came after the SEC announced postponing Tuesday's elections in some seats. The official number where the polls had been deferred was yet to be announced by the state election body.

The chief minister cited the case of Nilanga in Latur district as an example where the entire election process had been completed. "Someone whose candidature was rejected went to the court," he said, adding "the candidates who filed their nominations got a complete time for the election process. Cancelling the elections at such a moment because someone has gone to court is completely wrong." While acknowledging the SEC's independence, Fadnavis maintained his firm stance against the decision. "The Election Commission is an independent institution and has the right to make decisions. But the postponement of the elections is completely wrong," he said.

He said the decision was unfair to the candidates who had completed the poll formalities.

"Their entire work is wasted and they have to do campaigning for 15 more days. We will give a representation to the Election Commission about this," Fadnavis said.

"The Election Commission received many representations about this (against the postponement) yesterday. They had a meeting with the district collectors, but the decision (to postpone some of the polls) was taken. We have to accept this decision, but the decision is wrong," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also termed the SEC's decision to postpone the elections as "unfortunate", and said the poll process has never been stopped once the nomination papers are filed and withdrawn, and the campaigning is at the fag end.

"Elections are never stopped once the process begins till it concludes. But this time, it has unfortunately been stopped. I will talk about it once I gather all the information," Shinde told reporters before departing for Paithan for a poll rally.

Meanwhile, on the tension between allies BJP and Shiv Sena in Sindhudurg ahead of the local body polls, Fadnavis said he supports everyone who "behaves well".

"I don't stand with a wrong person, even if the person is from my party. But the situation of Rane versus Rane is not good. We have to introspect about this after the elections," he added.

The Sindhudurg police on Saturday registered an FIR against Nilesh Rane, an MLA of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, for "trespassing" into a BJP supporter's house. Rane had 'raided' the BJP supporter's house and claimed to have found bags of cash meant for distribution to voters ahead of civic polls.

His brother and state minister Nitesh Rane, who is a BJP leader, later rejected the allegations, arguing that many political workers had legitimate business income and keeping cash at home should not be construed otherwise.

Nitesh Rane also said that Shiv Sena workers campaigning for a rival Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate in Sindhudurg district raised doubts about Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's past claims that he had rebelled against the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government due to "injustice".

